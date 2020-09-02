Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. to Participate in the 2020 Virtual KBW Insurance Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ("TPRE" or the "Company") today announced that Siddhartha (Sid) Sankaran, Chairman, and Daniel V. Malloy, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference held virtually on September 9, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company's website at http://www.thirdpointre.bm/ and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About the Company

The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. writes property and casualty reinsurance business. Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an "A-" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.

