Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. to Present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference
Aug 28, 2019, 16:10 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ("TPRE" or the "Company") today announced that Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Coleman, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference to be held September 4-5, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel, New York. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2:05 pm Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the company's website at http://www.thirdpointre.bm/ and will be archived for approximately 90 days.
About the Company
The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. writes property and casualty reinsurance business. Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an "A-" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.
Contact
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
Christopher S. Coleman - Chief Financial Officer
investorrelations@thirdpointre.bm
+1 441-542-3333
