Third Pole Environment's Radar Innovations Reveal Depth of Mount Qomolangma's Snow

News provided by

Third Pole Environment

14 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

A team from the Second Tibetan Plateau Scientific Expedition and Research (STEP) has made an essential contribution to our knowledge of the mean snow depth on Mount Qomolangma.

BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The researchers applied a novel approach to using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology, by starting measurements from exposed limestone at a lower elevation point, thus resulting in more accurate readings. Based on this new method, the scientists calculated a snow depth of 9.5 ± 1.2 meters at the summit, considerably different from previous estimates of 0.9 to 3.5 meters.

The study was published in The Cryosphere on July 6. A video summary of the study can be viewed here.

The team gathered these data during the STEP "summit mission" that took place from April to May in 2022. They used a Sensor & Software Pulse EKKO Pro GPR system—equipped with a single transmitter-receiver antenna and specially adapted to endure Qomolangma's harsh conditions—in order to ensure precise measurements of the summit's snow depth.

Prof. YANG Wei, the study's lead author and a researcher from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasized the value of the new method: "Our innovative approach allowed us to discern more accurately the boundaries between the snow and rock, refining our understanding of the actual rock height of Mount Qomolangma beneath its snowy summit."

The expedition's chief scientist, Prof. YAO Tandong, also emphasized the importance of this research: "This finding uncovers more than just snow depth—it opens a path towards a deeper understanding of our planet and the impacts of climate change at high altitudes on the Earth."

Mount Qomolangma's snow depth is indeed a critical climate marker. Changes in snow accumulation and drift, driven by weather variations, significantly influence total snow depth. With the new, enhanced measurement, scientists can now delve deeper into studying climatic interactions.

Prof. YANG Wei noted that the STEP team plans to continue leveraging this innovative radar method to study snow stratigraphy and snowpack properties on Mount Qomolangma's summit. These investigations will help us more accurately grasp the impact of human-induced climate change on the world's most extreme environments.

Reference

Title of original paper: Brief communication: How deep is the snow on Mount Everest?

Journal: Cryosphere

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5194/tc-17-2625-2023

Corresponding author's email: [email protected]

About Third Pole Environment

Third Pole Environment (TPE) is a research program that focuses on the interactions between water, ice, air, humans, and the ecosystem. Their main work pertains to the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountains, which constitute one of the largest ice masses in the world and is considered by researchers to be the Third Pole (the other two being the North and South Poles). TPE aims to enhance human adaptation to a changing climate by revealing the processes and mechanisms of environmental change in the Third Pole and how they correspond to global environmental changes.

Contact:
Cuihui Xia
86-10-84097124
[email protected]com

SOURCE Third Pole Environment

Also from this source

TPE Researchers Find 'Invisible' Underwater Glacier Loss in the Himalayas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.