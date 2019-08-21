Third Pole Therapeutics Issued New U.S. Patents

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Pole Therapeutics, a privately held company developing and delivering transformative life-saving cardio-pulmonary therapies, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has recently issued U.S. patents covering Third Pole's innovative general and portable inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) delivery systems as follows:

US Patent No. 10,286.176 issued on May 14, 2019 titled "Systems and Methods for Generating Nitric Oxide"

US Patent No 10,328,228 issued on June 25, 2019 titled "Systems and Methods for Ambulatory Generation of Nitric Oxide"

These two U.S. patents provide protection through at least 2038. Foreign counterpart applications are filed in many countries around the world.

Third Pole's therapeutic NO is delivered by an investigational device that generates nitric oxide from air and electricity (eNO) on-demand and on-site, which could eliminate the need for large compressed gas cylinders. The flexibility of the Company's inhaled NO technology has the potential to expand the application of inhaled NO beyond acute care by making it practical in more settings, while also expanding the use of inhaled NO in previously underserved geographic markets that lack the infrastructure to transport, maintain, return and refill large cylinders of compressed gas.

David Zapol, Third Pole Therapeutics founder and CEO, said: "Third Pole's innovative and disruptive delivery system produces pure iNO for therapeutic use from air using a simple, convenient, lightweight, and proprietary technology capable of bedside and portable use. Combined with our exclusive licenses from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the two new US patents provide Third Pole with unique systems and methods to make iNO available in more settings and to expand worldwide access to pharmaceutical iNO."

Third Pole also holds exclusive licenses with Massachusetts General Hospital, where anesthesiologist Warren M. Zapol, MD, who serves as Third Pole's Scientific Advisory Board Chairman, discovered breathable NO 25 years ago. Third Pole's exclusively licensed patent protection includes five patent families with 19 issued patents, and numerous foreign patent applications pending.

About Third Pole Therapeutics

Third Pole Therapeutics is developing transformative cardio-pulmonary therapies capable of expanding access to life-saving treatments worldwide. Third Pole Therapeutics' leading candidate is pure Nitric Oxide (iNO), a selective pulmonary vasodilator that is FDA approved for the treatment of hypoxic respiratory failure of the newborn. Our innovative delivery systems have the potential to provide clinicians with greater access to a life-saving treatment and may enable the worldwide use of iNO outside of critical care settings. The Company is currently developing clinic-ready iNO therapy delivery systems and intends bring them to market over the next 18-24 months. For more information, please visit www.pole3.com.

