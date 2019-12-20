Third Pole Therapeutics To Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Pole Therapeutics, a privately held company developing and delivering transformative life-saving cardio-pulmonary therapies, announced today its Chief Executive Officer Bill Athenson will present at Biotech Showcase 2020 to be held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

During the presentation Mr. Athenson will discuss Third Pole's strategy for its investigational device designed to generate nitric oxide from air and electricity (eNO) on-demand and on-site, a revolutionary advantage that will dramatically expand the application of inhaled NO beyond acute care by making it practical in more settings. The company's inhaled NO technology will also expand the use of inhaled NO in previously underserved geographic markets that lack the infrastructure to transport, maintain, return and refill cumbersome large cylinders of compressed gas.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2020

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time: 3:45 p.m. PST

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Track: Franciscan D (Ballroom Level)

About Third Pole Therapeutics

Third Pole Therapeutics is developing transformative cardio-pulmonary therapies capable of expanding access to life-saving treatments worldwide. Third Pole's technology generates pure Nitric Oxide (iNO), a selective pulmonary vasodilator that is FDA approved for the treatment of hypoxic respiratory failure of the newborn. This innovative technology has the potential to provide clinicians with greater access to a life-saving treatment and may enable the worldwide use of iNO outside of critical care settings. The Company is aggressively expanding its leadership and development teams and forging high impact strategic partnerships to expedite the global launch of clinic-ready iNO therapy delivery systems to patients. For more information, please visit www.pole3.com.

