Third Primary Care Clinic Joins Cary Medical Management to Improve Cost, Quality of Care and Network Accessibility

CARY, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSI Medical (RSI), a high-quality primary care clinic in Wendell, NC, has been acquired by Cary-based Generations Family Practice (GFP) under the management of Cary Medical Management (CMM). The community-focused practice is the third acquisition managed by CMM, and the second clinic to partner with CMM since March 2021. CMM will provide technology and administrative services to RSI, ensuring the primary care practice consistently delivers high-value care at the best cost for its customers.

"This change in ownership will be a great benefit to RSI and our patients," said Dr. Ronald Intini, Medical Director of RSI. "Our practice will now benefit from the high-performance network associated with GFP and technology from CMM's sister companies, which will help us to better manage patient transition and care. Most important, our day-to-day operations and staff will remain the same. Patients should not notice anything different when they come to RSI for care."

CMM is relentlessly focused on delivering better patient outcomes and significant shared savings to community-based primary care clinics in North Carolina. The organization was formed in 2019 by physicians, a successful healthcare IT entrepreneur, and a private equity partner. CMM also managed the Generations Family Practice acquisition of Rocky Mount Family Medical Center (RMFMC) in March 2021.

By joining together, this expanding group of practices is well-positioned to leverage new health-tech solutions to provide better patient outcomes and significant shared-savings to providers and customers. Additionally, by joining forces with CMM, these rural and community-based practices now are connected to over 2,000 physicians/PA/NP in the greater Triangle area using the referral network developed over 10 years. This ultimately results in better health for the patient and shared savings for the practice and healthcare system.

"We have a very real and unique opportunity here in North Carolina, to make a difference at a local level and in more rural areas to ensure that primary care practices are set up with the latest technology and digital infrastructure to succeed," said Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions at CMM.

"CMM provides that foundation and still allows our clinics to operate independently," said Tse. "Our goal is to leverage our experience and connections to provide high-value care to both the large and small counties in the state."

Primary care providers (PCP) are foundational for preventative health measures that reduce the overall cost of care for patients. A recent JAMA study found adults with primary care were more likely to receive high-value care like colorectal cancer screening and mammography, and fill their medical prescriptions.

But despite their necessity, many primary care practices are facing extreme financial pressure, not only from COVID but from changes to healthcare reimbursement structures. The New England Journal of Medicine recently estimated that 20 to 40 percent are considering sale or closure – a serious issue to the health of patients and communities, if it materializes.

CMM has been building a comprehensive primary care model that combines clinical expertise and technology to reduce the total cost of care while providing better care outcomes to patients, and currently has expansion plans underway in six regions in North Carolina, in addition to Wake and Nash Counties.

About Cary Medical Management

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

