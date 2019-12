Third Quarter 2019 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings Jump 12 Percent, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted third-quarter 2019 billings of US$14.9 billion, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 12 percent but down 6 percent from the third quarter of 2018, SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, reported today.

The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from more than 80 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, and quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth rates by region, are as follows:



3Q2019 2Q2019 3Q2018 3Q19/2Q19

(Q/Q) 3Q19/3Q18

(YOY) Taiwan 3.90 3.21 2.90 21% 34% China 3.44 3.36 3.98 2% -14% North America 2.49 1.70 1.27 47% 96% Korea 2.20 2.58 3.45 -15% -36% Japan 1.67 1.38 2.41 21% -30% Rest of World 0.76 0.51 0.98 48% -23% Europe 0.39 0.57 0.85 -31% -54% Total 14.86 13.31 15.84 12% -6%



Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, December 2019

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective of trends in the equipment market

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Total OEM Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact SEMI customer service at 1.877.746.7788 (toll free in the U.S.) or 1.408.943.6901 (International Callers). More information is also available online .

