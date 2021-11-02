Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results And 2022 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Nov 02, 2021, 08:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$

180,357

$

158,633

$

539,146

$

497,397















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

78,448

$

51,584

(1)

$

199,088

$

154,057

(1)

Net earnings per common share

$

0.45

$

0.30

(1)

$

1.14

$

0.89

(1)














FFO available to common stockholders

$

124,621

$

106,423

$

347,304

$

320,670

FFO per common share

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

1.99

$

1.87















Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

124,621

$

106,423

$

368,632

$

337,349

Core FFO per common share

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

2.11

$

1.96















AFFO available to common stockholders

$

131,753

(2)

$

106,690

(3)

$

399,660

(2)

$

311,680

(3)

AFFO per common share

$

0.75

(2)

$

0.62

(3)

$

2.29

(2)

$

1.81

(3)


(1)

Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2)

Amounts include $4,294 and $21,996 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.73 and $2.16 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(3)

Amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.67 and $2.04 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • As of October 27, 2021, NNN had collected approximately 99% of rent originally due for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and approximately 99% of rent originally due in October 2021
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at September 30, 2021 as compared to 98.3% at June 30, 2021 and 98.5% at December 31, 2020
  • Invested $246.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 49 properties with an aggregate 561,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.4%
  • Sold 27 properties for $30.5 million producing $9.5 million of gains on sales
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052
  • Ended the quarter with $543.5 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $1.1 billion bank credit facility

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Invested $455.4 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 107 properties with an aggregate 1,090,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.5%
  • Sold 53 properties for $71.0 million producing $17.9 million of gains on sales
  • Raised $3.1 million net proceeds from the issuance of 76,666 common shares
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052
  • Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023
  • Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.1 billion, reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to June 2025.
  • Weighted average debt maturity increased to 14.9 years

NNN has entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants, for an aggregate $4,758,000 and $52,019,000 of rent originally due for the years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments require the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term. Approximately $3,259,000 of deferred rent was repaid in 2020 and $27,087,000 of deferred rent was repaid during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Core FFO guidance for 2021 was increased from a range of $2.75 to $2.80 per share to a range of $2.80 to $2.84 per share. The 2021 AFFO is estimated to be $3.00 to $3.04 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.64 to $1.68 per share, plus $1.16 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, any charges for impairments, preferred stock redemption charges and loss on early extinguishment of debt. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also announced 2022 Core FFO guidance of $2.90 to $2.97 per share and estimated 2022 AFFO to be $2.99 to $3.06 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.73 to $1.80 per share, plus $1.17 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report another solid quarter for National Retail Properties, with increasing acquisition volume, continued high occupancy and rent collections, and a rock solid balance sheet.  Our impressive performance positions us to once again raise guidance for 2021 and to announce 2022 guidance that reflects our long-term strategy to consistently produce mid-single digits growth per share on a multi-year basis."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of September 30, 2021, the company owned 3,195 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on November 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results.  The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, loss or early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Income Statement Summary












Revenues:












Rental income

$

180,024

$

157,865

$

537,226

$

495,891

Interest and other income from real estate
    transactions

333


768


1,920


1,506




180,357


158,633


539,146


497,397















Operating expenses:












General and administrative

11,077


9,419


34,693


28,914

Real estate

6,521


6,345


20,865


20,304

Depreciation and amortization

50,976


49,404


151,831


147,528

Leasing transaction costs

86





146


36

Impairment losses – real estate, net of
    recoveries

4,781


5,695


14,647


33,062




73,441


70,863


222,182


229,844

Gain on disposition of real estate

9,473


148


17,935


13,637

Earnings from operations

116,389


87,918


334,899


281,190















Other expenses (revenues):












Interest and other income

(61)


(74)


(159)


(345)

Interest expense

33,518


31,924


101,190

(1)

97,347

(2)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt







21,328


16,679




33,457


31,850


122,359


113,681















Net earnings

82,932


56,068


212,540


167,509

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

1


1


3


3















Net earnings attributable to NNN

82,933


56,069


212,543


167,512

Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)


(4,485)


(13,455)


(13,455)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

78,448

$

51,584

$

199,088

$

154,057















Weighted average common shares outstanding:












Basic

174,629


172,681


174,610


171,707

Diluted

174,739


172,782


174,716


171,815















Net earnings per share available to common
    stockholders:












Basic

$

0.45

$

0.30

$

1.14

$

0.89

Diluted

$

0.45

$

0.30

$

1.14

$

0.89



(1)

Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(2)

Includes $2,291 in connection with the redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

78,448

$

51,584

(1)

$

199,088

$

154,057

(1)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

50,865


49,292


151,504


147,188

Gain on disposition of real estate

(9,473)


(148)


(17,935)


(13,637)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of
    recoveries

4,781


5,695


14,647


33,062

Total FFO adjustments

46,173


54,839


148,216


166,613

FFO available to common stockholders

$

124,621

$

106,423

$

347,304

$

320,670















FFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

1.99

$

1.87

Diluted

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

1.99

$

1.87















Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

78,448

$

51,584

(1)

$

199,088

$

154,057

(1)

Total FFO adjustments

46,173


54,839


148,216


166,613

FFO available to common stockholders

124,621


106,423


347,304


320,670















Loss on early extinguishment of debt







21,328


16,679

Total Core FFO adjustments







21,328


16,679

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

124,621

$

106,423

$

368,632

$

337,349















Core FFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

2.11

$

1.96

Diluted

$

0.71

$

0.62

$

2.11

$

1.96



(1)

Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

78,448

$

51,584

(1)

$

199,088

$

154,057

(1)

Total FFO adjustments

46,173


54,839


148,216


166,613

Total Core FFO adjustments







21,328


16,679

Core FFO available to common stockholders

124,621


106,423


368,632


337,349















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

3,400


(2,419)


19,091


(33,464)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

77


61


262


144

Below-market rent amortization

(156)


(301)


(430)


(711)

Stock based compensation expense

3,898


3,258


12,320


9,580

Capitalized interest expense

(87)


(332)


(215)


(1,218)

Total AFFO adjustments

7,132


267


31,028


(25,669)

AFFO available to common stockholders

$

131,753

(2)

$

106,690

(3)

$

399,660

(2)

$

311,680

(3)














AFFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.75

(2)

$

0.62

(3)

$

2.29

(2)

$

1.82

(3)

Diluted

$

0.75

(2)

$

0.62

(3)

$

2.29

(2)

$

1.81

(3)














Other Information:












Rental income from operating leases(4)

$

175,833

$

153,825

$

522,787

$

481,858

Earned income from direct financing leases(4)

$

154

$

161

$

469

$

487

Percentage rent(4)

$

195

$

160

$

530

$

728















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(4)

$

3,842

$

3,719

$

13,440

$

12,818

Real estate expenses

(6,521)


(6,345)


(20,865)


(20,304)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$

(2,679)

$

(2,626)

$

(7,425)

$

(7,486)















Amortization of debt costs

$

1,139

$

1,082

$

4,022

(5)

$

3,924

(6)

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
   maturities)

$

157

$

149

$

469

$

443

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$

114

$

114

$

336

$

347



(1)

Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2)

Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $4,294 and $21,996 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.73 and $2.16 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(3)

Amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938 of straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.67 and $2.04 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

(4)

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $180,024 and $537,226, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is $157,865 and $495,891, respectively.

(5)

Includes $745 in connection with the redemption of the 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(6)

Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Earnings Guidance:
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.

2021 Guidance

2022 Guidance

Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
    of real estate, impairment charges, preferred stock redemption
    charges and loss on early extinguishment of debt

$1.64 - $1.68 per share

$1.73 - $1.80 per share

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.16 per share

$1.17 per share

Core FFO per share

$2.80 - $2.84 per share

$2.90 - $2.97 per share

AFFO per share(1)

$3.00 - $3.04 per share

$2.99 - $3.06 per share

General and administrative expenses

$46 - $48 Million

$45 - $47 Million

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$10 - $11 Million

$10 - $12 Million

Acquisition volume

$550 - $600 Million

$550 - $650 Million

Disposition volume

$80 - $100 Million

$80 - $100 Million


(1)

Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $24.9 million for 2021 and $5.4 million for 2022. Absent such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been $2.86 - $2.90 per share for 2021 and $2.96 - $3.03 for 2022.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Balance Sheet Summary












Assets:





Real estate portfolio

$

7,442,473

$

7,212,655

Real estate held for sale

9,709


5,671

Cash and cash equivalents

543,526


267,236

Receivables, net of allowance of $693 and $835, respectively

2,128


4,338

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,922 and $6,947, respectively

34,341


53,958

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $18,810 and $17,294, respectively

7,960


1,917

Other assets

92,808


92,069

Total assets

$

8,132,945

$

7,637,844







Liabilities:





Line of credit payable

$



$


Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost

10,875


11,395

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

3,734,764


3,209,527

Accrued interest payable

52,803


19,401

Other liabilities

74,360


78,217

Total liabilities

3,872,802


3,318,540







Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,260,142


4,319,300

Noncontrolling interests

1


4

Total equity

4,260,143


4,319,304







Total liabilities and equity

$

8,132,945

$

7,637,844







Common shares outstanding

175,616


175,233







Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

33,005


32,461

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated
Rate

Effective
Rate

Maturity Date

Line of credit payable

$



$



L + 77.5 bps


%

June 2025















Unsecured notes payable:













2024

350,000


349,782


3.900

%

3.924

%

June 2024

2025

400,000


399,558


4.000

%

4.029

%

November 2025

2026

350,000


347,814


3.600

%

3.733

%

December 2026

2027

400,000


398,956


3.500

%

3.548

%

October 2027

2028

400,000


397,878


4.300

%

4.388

%

October 2028

2030

400,000


398,892


2.500

%

2.536

%

April 2030

2048

300,000


295,964


4.800

%

4.890

%

October 2048

2050

300,000


294,128


3.100

%

3.205

%

April 2050

2051

450,000


441,681


3.500

%

3.602

%

April 2051

2052

450,000


439,586


3.000

%

3.118

%

April 2052

Total

3,800,000


3,764,239























Total unsecured debt(1)

$

3,800,000

$

3,764,239























Debt costs




(38,145)








Accumulated amortization


8,670








Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(29,475)








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
    unamortized debt costs

$

3,734,764










(1)

Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 14.9 years.


Mortgages Payable

Principal
Balance

Interest
Rate

Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)

$

10,901


5.230

%

July 2023









Debt costs

(147)





Accumulated amortization

121





Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(26)





Mortgages payable, including unamortized
   premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$

10,875


















(1)

Includes unamortized premium

National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of September 30, 2021

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2021, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

September 30, 2021

Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.36

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.40

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001

Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.85

Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

5.03





Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

September 30, 2021

Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

39.1%

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1%

Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.54

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

256%

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade






As of September 30,


% of Rent
Collections
Quarter Ended

Line of Trade

2021(1)


2020(2)


September 30,
2021(3)

1.

Convenience stores


17.6

%


18.2

%


99.8

%

2.

Automotive service


12.1

%


10.2

%


99.7

%

3.

Restaurants – full service


9.9

%


10.5

%


94.7

%

4.

Restaurants – limited service


9.0

%


8.8

%


99.7

%

5.

Family entertainment centers


5.9

%


6.7

%


99.8

%

6.

Health and fitness


5.1

%


5.3

%


100.0

%

7.

Theaters


4.5

%


4.5

%


99.8

%

8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories


4.0

%


3.5

%


99.8

%

9.

Equipment rental


3.2

%


2.6

%


100.0

%

10.

Automotive parts


3.1

%


3.1

%


98.3

%

11.

Home improvement


2.5

%


2.6

%


99.5

%

12.

Wholesale clubs


2.5

%


2.6

%


99.4

%

13.

Medical service providers


2.1

%


2.2

%


98.1

%

14.

Furniture


1.7

%


1.7

%


99.8

%

15.

General merchandise


1.7

%


1.7

%


100.0

%

16.

Consumer electronics


1.5

%


1.5

%


100.0

%

17.

Home furnishings


1.5

%


1.6

%


100.0

%

18.

Travel plazas


1.5

%


1.5

%


100.0

%

19.

Drug stores


1.3

%


1.5

%


100.0

%

20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale


1.3

%


1.1

%


100.0

%


Other


8.0

%


8.6

%


98.4

%


Total


100.0

%


100.0

%


99.1

%

Top 10 States



State

% of Total(1)



State

% of Total(1)

1.

Texas

17.1

%

6.

Georgia

4.6

%

2.

Florida

8.7

%

7.

Indiana

4.0

%

3.

Ohio

5.6

%

8.

Tennessee

3.8

%

4.

Illinois

5.4

%

9.

Virginia

3.4

%

5.

North Carolina

4.7

%

10.

California

3.3

%

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1)     $706,162,000 as of September 30, 2021.

(2)     $674,077,000 as of September 30, 2020.

(3)    Rent collections received as of October 27, 2021, excluding the repayment of amounts previously deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Tenants





Properties

% of Total(1)

1.

7-Eleven

139


4.9

%

2.

Mister Car Wash

121


4.7

%

3.

Camping World

47


4.2

%

4.

LA Fitness

30


3.7

%

5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

153


3.2

%

6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204


3.1

%

7.

AMC Theatre

20


2.9

%

8.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

79


2.6

%

9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

12


2.5

%

10.

Sunoco

59


2.1

%

11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

123


2.1

%

12.

Frisch's Restaurants

70


1.9

%

13.

Main Event

18


1.8

%

14.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59


1.7

%

15.

Chuck E. Cheese's

53


1.6

%

16.

Best Buy

16


1.5

%

17.

Bob Evans

106


1.5

%

18.

Life Time Fitness

3


1.5

%

19.

Dave & Buster's

11


1.4

%

20.

Pull-A-Part

20


1.4

%

Lease Expirations(2)



% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area (3)


% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area (3)

2021

0.4%

16

159,000

2027

6.9%

187

2,838,000

2022

4.2%

104

1,196,000

2028

4.7%

157

1,245,000

2023

2.6%

113

1,402,000

2029

2.8%

71

987,000

2024

3.3%

93

1,455,000

2030

3.6%

105

1,185,000

2025

6.0%

193

2,029,000

2031

8.9%

198

3,039,000

2026

5.5%

216

2,123,000

Thereafter

51.1%

1,694

14,722,000


(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $706,162,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2021.

(2)

As of September 30, 2021, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.6 years.

(3)

Square feet.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

(in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding recapture payback by quarter of the rent deferral lease amendments executed as of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands):




Deferred


Scheduled Repayment



Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total


Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total

Cumulative
Total

2020

$

33,594

$

18,425

$

52,019


91.7

%

$

3,239

$

20

$

3,259


5.7

%

5.7

%






























2021

Q1

678


2,018


2,696


4.7

%


10,059


610


10,669


18.8

%

24.5

%

Q2

278


750


1,028


1.8

%


8,599


1,751


10,350


18.2

%

42.7

%

Q3

34


750


784


1.4

%


4,328


1,740


6,068


10.7

%

53.4

%

Q4




250


250


0.4

%


2,949


1,740


4,689


8.3

%

61.7

%




990


3,768


4,758


8.3

%


25,935


5,841


31,776


56.0

%

61.7

%






























2022

Q1














1,780


2,283


4,063


7.2

%

68.9

%

Q2














1,729


2,284


4,013


7.1

%

76.0

%

Q3














1,201


2,284


3,485


6.1

%

82.1

%

Q4














681


2,284


2,965


5.2

%

87.3

%

















5,391


9,135


14,526


25.6

%

87.3

%






























2023















19


3,334


3,353


5.9

%

93.2

%






























2024


















1,932


1,932


3.4

%

96.6

%






























2025


















1,931


1,931


3.4

%

100.0

%

































$

34,584

$

22,193

$

56,777





$

34,584

$

22,193

$

56,777






