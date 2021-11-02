Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results And 2022 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020







(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues

$ 180,357



$ 158,633



$ 539,146



$ 497,397































Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 78,448



$ 51,584

(1) $ 199,088



$ 154,057

(1) Net earnings per common share

$ 0.45



$ 0.30

(1) $ 1.14



$ 0.89

(1)



























FFO available to common stockholders

$ 124,621



$ 106,423



$ 347,304



$ 320,670



FFO per common share

$ 0.71



$ 0.62



$ 1.99



$ 1.87































Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 124,621



$ 106,423



$ 368,632



$ 337,349



Core FFO per common share

$ 0.71



$ 0.62



$ 2.11



$ 1.96































AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 131,753

(2) $ 106,690

(3) $ 399,660

(2) $ 311,680

(3) AFFO per common share

$ 0.75

(2) $ 0.62

(3) $ 2.29

(2) $ 1.81

(3)





(1) Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) Amounts include $4,294 and $21,996 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.73 and $2.16 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.67 and $2.04 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

As of October 27, 2021 , NNN had collected approximately 99% of rent originally due for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 , and approximately 99% of rent originally due in October 2021

, NNN had collected approximately 99% of rent originally due for the quarter ended , and approximately 99% of rent originally due in Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at September 30, 2021 as compared to 98.3% at June 30, 2021 and 98.5% at December 31, 2020

as compared to 98.3% at and 98.5% at Invested $246.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 49 properties with an aggregate 561,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.4%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 49 properties with an aggregate 561,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.4% Sold 27 properties for $30.5 million producing $9.5 million of gains on sales

producing of gains on sales Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052

principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052 Ended the quarter with $543.5 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $1.1 billion bank credit facility

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

Invested $455.4 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 107 properties with an aggregate 1,090,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.5%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 107 properties with an aggregate 1,090,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.5% Sold 53 properties for $71.0 million producing $17.9 million of gains on sales

producing of gains on sales Raised $3.1 million net proceeds from the issuance of 76,666 common shares

net proceeds from the issuance of 76,666 common shares Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051

principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051 Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052

principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052 Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023

principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023 Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.1 billion , reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to June 2025 .

to , reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to . Weighted average debt maturity increased to 14.9 years

NNN has entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants, for an aggregate $4,758,000 and $52,019,000 of rent originally due for the years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments require the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term. Approximately $3,259,000 of deferred rent was repaid in 2020 and $27,087,000 of deferred rent was repaid during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Core FFO guidance for 2021 was increased from a range of $2.75 to $2.80 per share to a range of $2.80 to $2.84 per share. The 2021 AFFO is estimated to be $3.00 to $3.04 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.64 to $1.68 per share, plus $1.16 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, any charges for impairments, preferred stock redemption charges and loss on early extinguishment of debt. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also announced 2022 Core FFO guidance of $2.90 to $2.97 per share and estimated 2022 AFFO to be $2.99 to $3.06 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.73 to $1.80 per share, plus $1.17 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report another solid quarter for National Retail Properties, with increasing acquisition volume, continued high occupancy and rent collections, and a rock solid balance sheet. Our impressive performance positions us to once again raise guidance for 2021 and to announce 2022 guidance that reflects our long-term strategy to consistently produce mid-single digits growth per share on a multi-year basis."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned 3,195 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on November 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, loss or early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Income Statement Summary

























Revenues:

























Rental income

$ 180,024



$ 157,865



$ 537,226



$ 495,891



Interest and other income from real estate

transactions



333





768





1,920





1,506









180,357





158,633





539,146





497,397































Operating expenses:

























General and administrative



11,077





9,419





34,693





28,914



Real estate



6,521





6,345





20,865





20,304



Depreciation and amortization



50,976





49,404





151,831





147,528



Leasing transaction costs



86





—





146





36



Impairment losses – real estate, net of

recoveries



4,781





5,695





14,647





33,062









73,441





70,863





222,182





229,844



Gain on disposition of real estate



9,473





148





17,935





13,637



Earnings from operations



116,389





87,918





334,899





281,190































Other expenses (revenues):

























Interest and other income



(61)





(74)





(159)





(345)



Interest expense



33,518





31,924





101,190

(1)

97,347

(2) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





21,328





16,679









33,457





31,850





122,359





113,681































Net earnings



82,932





56,068





212,540





167,509



Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



1





1





3





3































Net earnings attributable to NNN



82,933





56,069





212,543





167,512



Series F preferred stock dividends



(4,485)





(4,485)





(13,455)





(13,455)



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 78,448



$ 51,584



$ 199,088



$ 154,057































Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic



174,629





172,681





174,610





171,707



Diluted



174,739





172,782





174,716





171,815































Net earnings per share available to common

stockholders:

























Basic

$ 0.45



$ 0.30



$ 1.14



$ 0.89



Diluted

$ 0.45



$ 0.30



$ 1.14



$ 0.89









(1) Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (2) Includes $2,291 in connection with the redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 78,448



$ 51,584

(1) $ 199,088



$ 154,057

(1) Real estate depreciation and amortization



50,865





49,292





151,504





147,188



Gain on disposition of real estate



(9,473)





(148)





(17,935)





(13,637)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of

recoveries



4,781





5,695





14,647





33,062



Total FFO adjustments



46,173





54,839





148,216





166,613



FFO available to common stockholders

$ 124,621



$ 106,423



$ 347,304



$ 320,670































FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.71



$ 0.62



$ 1.99



$ 1.87



Diluted

$ 0.71



$ 0.62



$ 1.99



$ 1.87































Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 78,448



$ 51,584

(1) $ 199,088



$ 154,057

(1) Total FFO adjustments



46,173





54,839





148,216





166,613



FFO available to common stockholders



124,621





106,423





347,304





320,670































Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





21,328





16,679



Total Core FFO adjustments



—





—





21,328





16,679



Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 124,621



$ 106,423



$ 368,632



$ 337,349































Core FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.71



$ 0.62



$ 2.11



$ 1.96



Diluted

$ 0.71



$ 0.62



$ 2.11



$ 1.96









(1) Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 78,448



$ 51,584

(1) $ 199,088



$ 154,057

(1) Total FFO adjustments



46,173





54,839





148,216





166,613



Total Core FFO adjustments



—





—





21,328





16,679



Core FFO available to common stockholders



124,621





106,423





368,632





337,349































Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



3,400





(2,419)





19,091





(33,464)



Net capital lease rent adjustment



77





61





262





144



Below-market rent amortization



(156)





(301)





(430)





(711)



Stock based compensation expense



3,898





3,258





12,320





9,580



Capitalized interest expense



(87)





(332)





(215)





(1,218)



Total AFFO adjustments



7,132





267





31,028





(25,669)



AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 131,753

(2) $ 106,690

(3) $ 399,660

(2) $ 311,680

(3)



























AFFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.75

(2) $ 0.62

(3) $ 2.29

(2) $ 1.82

(3) Diluted

$ 0.75

(2) $ 0.62

(3) $ 2.29

(2) $ 1.81

(3)



























Other Information:

























Rental income from operating leases(4)

$ 175,833



$ 153,825



$ 522,787



$ 481,858



Earned income from direct financing leases(4)

$ 154



$ 161



$ 469



$ 487



Percentage rent(4)

$ 195



$ 160



$ 530



$ 728































Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(4)

$ 3,842



$ 3,719



$ 13,440



$ 12,818



Real estate expenses



(6,521)





(6,345)





(20,865)





(20,304)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,679)



$ (2,626)



$ (7,425)



$ (7,486)































Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,139



$ 1,082



$ 4,022

(5) $ 3,924

(6) Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding

maturities)

$ 157



$ 149



$ 469



$ 443



Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 114



$ 114



$ 336



$ 347









(1) Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $4,294 and $21,996 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.73 and $2.16 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938 of straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.67 and $2.04 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (4) For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $180,024 and $537,226, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is $157,865 and $495,891, respectively. (5) Includes $745 in connection with the redemption of the 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (6) Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Earnings Guidance:

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2021 Guidance

2022 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges, preferred stock redemption

charges and loss on early extinguishment of debt

$1.64 - $1.68 per share

$1.73 - $1.80 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.16 per share

$1.17 per share Core FFO per share

$2.80 - $2.84 per share

$2.90 - $2.97 per share AFFO per share(1)

$3.00 - $3.04 per share

$2.99 - $3.06 per share General and administrative expenses

$46 - $48 Million

$45 - $47 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$10 - $11 Million

$10 - $12 Million Acquisition volume

$550 - $600 Million

$550 - $650 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $100 Million

$80 - $100 Million





(1) Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $24.9 million for 2021 and $5.4 million for 2022. Absent such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been $2.86 - $2.90 per share for 2021 and $2.96 - $3.03 for 2022.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Balance Sheet Summary

























Assets:











Real estate portfolio

$ 7,442,473



$ 7,212,655

Real estate held for sale



9,709





5,671

Cash and cash equivalents



543,526





267,236

Receivables, net of allowance of $693 and $835, respectively



2,128





4,338

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,922 and $6,947, respectively



34,341





53,958

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $18,810 and $17,294, respectively



7,960





1,917

Other assets



92,808





92,069

Total assets

$ 8,132,945



$ 7,637,844















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost



10,875





11,395

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,734,764





3,209,527

Accrued interest payable



52,803





19,401

Other liabilities



74,360





78,217

Total liabilities



3,872,802





3,318,540















Stockholders' equity of NNN



4,260,142





4,319,300

Noncontrolling interests



1





4

Total equity



4,260,143





4,319,304















Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,132,945



$ 7,637,844















Common shares outstanding



175,616





175,233















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



33,005





32,461



National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of September 30, 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —



L + 77.5 bps





— %

June 2025





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2024



350,000





349,782





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024 2025



400,000





399,558





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





347,814





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





398,956





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





397,878





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





398,892





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2048



300,000





295,964





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,128





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





441,681





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





439,586





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



3,800,000





3,764,239















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 3,800,000



$ 3,764,239















































Debt costs









(38,145)

















Accumulated amortization





8,670

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(29,475)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 3,734,764























(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 14.9 years.





Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance



Interest

Rate



Maturity Date Mortgage(1)

$ 10,901





5.230 %

July 2023

















Debt costs



(147)











Accumulated amortization



121











Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



(26)











Mortgages payable, including unamortized

premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$ 10,875







































(1) Includes unamortized premium

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of September 30, 2021

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2021, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

September 30, 2021 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.36 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.40 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001 Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.85 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

5.03









Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

September 30, 2021 Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

39.1% Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1% Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.54 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

256%

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade











As of September 30,





% of Rent

Collections

Quarter Ended

Line of Trade



2021(1)





2020(2)





September 30,

2021(3)

1.

Convenience stores





17.6 %





18.2 %





99.8 % 2.

Automotive service





12.1 %





10.2 %





99.7 % 3.

Restaurants – full service





9.9 %





10.5 %





94.7 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service





9.0 %





8.8 %





99.7 % 5.

Family entertainment centers





5.9 %





6.7 %





99.8 % 6.

Health and fitness





5.1 %





5.3 %





100.0 % 7.

Theaters





4.5 %





4.5 %





99.8 % 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories





4.0 %





3.5 %





99.8 % 9.

Equipment rental





3.2 %





2.6 %





100.0 % 10.

Automotive parts





3.1 %





3.1 %





98.3 % 11.

Home improvement





2.5 %





2.6 %





99.5 % 12.

Wholesale clubs





2.5 %





2.6 %





99.4 % 13.

Medical service providers





2.1 %





2.2 %





98.1 % 14.

Furniture





1.7 %





1.7 %





99.8 % 15.

General merchandise





1.7 %





1.7 %





100.0 % 16.

Consumer electronics





1.5 %





1.5 %





100.0 % 17.

Home furnishings





1.5 %





1.6 %





100.0 % 18.

Travel plazas





1.5 %





1.5 %





100.0 % 19.

Drug stores





1.3 %





1.5 %





100.0 % 20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale





1.3 %





1.1 %





100.0 %



Other





8.0 %





8.6 %





98.4 %



Total





100.0 %





100.0 %





99.1 %

Top 10 States





State

% of Total(1)







State

% of Total(1)

1.

Texas



17.1 %

6.

Georgia



4.6 % 2.

Florida



8.7 %

7.

Indiana



4.0 % 3.

Ohio



5.6 %

8.

Tennessee



3.8 % 4.

Illinois



5.4 %

9.

Virginia



3.4 % 5.

North Carolina



4.7 %

10.

California



3.3 %



As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $706,162,000 as of September 30, 2021.

(2) $674,077,000 as of September 30, 2020.

(3) Rent collections received as of October 27, 2021, excluding the repayment of amounts previously deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Tenants









Properties



% of Total(1)

1.

7-Eleven



139





4.9 % 2.

Mister Car Wash



121





4.7 % 3.

Camping World



47





4.2 % 4.

LA Fitness



30





3.7 % 5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)



153





3.2 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)



204





3.1 % 7.

AMC Theatre



20





2.9 % 8.

Couche Tard (Pantry)



79





2.6 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club



12





2.5 % 10.

Sunoco



59





2.1 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services



123





2.1 % 12.

Frisch's Restaurants



70





1.9 % 13.

Main Event



18





1.8 % 14.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)



59





1.7 % 15.

Chuck E. Cheese's



53





1.6 % 16.

Best Buy



16





1.5 % 17.

Bob Evans



106





1.5 % 18.

Life Time Fitness



3





1.5 % 19.

Dave & Buster's



11





1.4 % 20.

Pull-A-Part



20





1.4 %

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area (3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area (3) 2021

0.4%

16

159,000

2027

6.9%

187

2,838,000 2022

4.2%

104

1,196,000

2028

4.7%

157

1,245,000 2023

2.6%

113

1,402,000

2029

2.8%

71

987,000 2024

3.3%

93

1,455,000

2030

3.6%

105

1,185,000 2025

6.0%

193

2,029,000

2031

8.9%

198

3,039,000 2026

5.5%

216

2,123,000

Thereafter

51.1%

1,694

14,722,000





(1) Based on the annual base rent of $706,162,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2021. (2) As of September 30, 2021, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.6 years. (3) Square feet.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Rent Deferral Lease Amendments (in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding recapture payback by quarter of the rent deferral lease amendments executed as of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred





Scheduled Repayment







Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total





Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total



Cumulative

Total

2020



$ 33,594



$ 18,425



$ 52,019





91.7 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259





5.7 %



5.7 %



























































2021 Q1



678





2,018





2,696





4.7 %





10,059





610





10,669





18.8 %



24.5 %

Q2



278





750





1,028





1.8 %





8,599





1,751





10,350





18.2 %



42.7 %

Q3



34





750





784





1.4 %





4,328





1,740





6,068





10.7 %



53.4 %

Q4



—





250





250





0.4 %





2,949





1,740





4,689





8.3 %



61.7 %







990





3,768





4,758





8.3 %





25,935





5,841





31,776





56.0 %



61.7 %



























































2022 Q1



—





—





—





—







1,780





2,283





4,063





7.2 %



68.9 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







1,729





2,284





4,013





7.1 %



76.0 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







1,201





2,284





3,485





6.1 %



82.1 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







681





2,284





2,965





5.2 %



87.3 %







—





—





—





—







5,391





9,135





14,526





25.6 %



87.3 %



























































2023





—





—





—





—







19





3,334





3,353





5.9 %



93.2 %



























































2024





—





—





—





—







—





1,932





1,932





3.4 %



96.6 %



























































2025





—





—





—





—







—





1,931





1,931





3.4 %



100.0 %

































































$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777











$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777















