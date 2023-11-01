THIRD QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS AND INCREASED 2023 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$

205,132

$

193,471

$

611,880

$

574,533















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

106,787

$

88,421

$

295,658

$

243,964

Net earnings per common share

$

0.59

$

0.50

$

1.63

$

1.38















FFO available to common stockholders

$

147,223

$

139,760

$

437,362

$

406,706

FFO per common share

$

0.81

$

0.79

$

2.41

$

2.31















Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

147,376

$

140,316

$

438,247

$

413,511

Core FFO per common share

$

0.81

$

0.79

$

2.42

$

2.35















AFFO available to common stockholders

$

148,281

$

142,987

$

442,526

$

423,811

AFFO per common share

$

0.82

$

0.81

$

2.44

$

2.41

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • FFO and Core FFO per common share increased 2.5% over prior period results
  • AFFO per common share increased 1.2% over prior period results
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.2%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years, at September 30, 2023 as compared to 99.4% at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
  • $212.5 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 46 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 449,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%
  • Sold 13 properties for $49.0 million, producing $20.0 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 6.0%
  • Issued $500 million principal amount of 5.600% senior unsecured notes due 2033
  • Ended the quarter with $98.3 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $1.1 billion bank credit facility
  • Maintained sector leading 12.6 year weighted average debt maturity

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

  • FFO per common share increased 4.3% over prior period results
  • Core FFO per common share increased 3.0% over prior period results
  • AFFO per common share increased 1.2% over prior year results
  • $550.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 125 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 1,003,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.2%
  • Sold 26 properties for $89.2 million, producing $40.2 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 5.8%
  • Raised $30.6 million net proceeds from the issuance of 705,396 common shares
  • Issued $500 million principal amount of 5.600% senior unsecured notes due 2033

Core FFO guidance for 2023 was increased from a range of $3.17 to $3.22 per share to a range of $3.19 to $3.23 per share. The 2023 AFFO is estimated to be $3.22 to $3.26 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.88 to $1.92 per share, plus $1.31 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The recent $500 million 10-year unsecured note offering puts NNN in a great position to continue to execute our multi-year strategy.  As macroeconomic headwinds continue to create challenging capital market conditions, our free cash flow generation and $1.1 billion line of credit position NNN to finish 2023 and begin 2024 strong."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of September 30, 2023, the company owned 3,511 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.  NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on November 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT, and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of a novel strain of coronavirus, and its variants ("COVID-19")) on the company's business operations, financial results, and financial position on the world economy.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and (ii) Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, executive retirement costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Income Statement Summary











Revenues:











Rental income

$

204,856

$

193,102

$

610,912

$

573,401

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

276


369


968


1,132



205,132


193,471


611,880


574,533













Operating expenses:











General and administrative

10,225


10,124


33,216


30,906

Real estate

6,459


5,875


20,141


19,246

Depreciation and amortization

59,523


56,388


178,546


166,512

Leasing transaction costs

96


96


223


260

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

1,001


971


3,675


7,221

Executive retirement costs

153


556


885


6,805



77,457


74,010


236,686


230,950

Gain on disposition of real estate

19,992


5,889


40,222


10,656

Earnings from operations

147,667


125,350


415,416


354,239













Other expenses (revenues):











Interest and other income

(644)


(33)


(751)


(120)

Interest expense

41,524


36,962


120,509


110,400



40,880


36,929


119,758


110,280













Net earnings

106,787


88,421


295,658


243,959

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests










5

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

106,787

$

88,421

$

295,658

$

243,964













Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic

181,398,273


176,900,786


181,120,963


175,542,356

Diluted

181,721,467


177,367,710


181,460,622


175,993,907













Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:











Basic

$

0.59

$

0.50

$

1.63

$

1.39

Diluted

$

0.59

$

0.50

$

1.63

$

1.38

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:











Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

106,787

$

88,421

$

295,658

$

243,964

Real estate depreciation and amortization

59,427


56,257


178,251


166,177

Gain on disposition of real estate

(19,992)


(5,889)


(40,222)


(10,656)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

1,001


971


3,675


7,221

Total FFO adjustments

40,436


51,339


141,704


162,742

FFO available to common stockholders

$

147,223

$

139,760

$

437,362

$

406,706













FFO per common share:











Basic

$

0.81

$

0.79

$

2.41

$

2.32

Diluted

$

0.81

$

0.79

$

2.41

$

2.31













Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:











Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

106,787

$

88,421

$

295,658

$

243,964

Total FFO adjustments

40,436


51,339


141,704


162,742

FFO available to common stockholders

147,223


139,760


437,362


406,706













Executive retirement costs

153


556


885


6,805

Total Core FFO adjustments

153


556


885


6,805

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

147,376

$

140,316

$

438,247

$

413,511













Core FFO per common share:











Basic

$

0.81

$

0.79

$

2.42

$

2.36

Diluted

$

0.81

$

0.79

$

2.42

$

2.35

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

106,787

$

88,421

$

295,658

$

243,964

Total FFO adjustments

40,436


51,339


141,704


162,742

Total Core FFO adjustments

153


556


885


6,805

Core FFO available to common stockholders

147,376


140,316


438,247


413,511















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

(493)


655


(1,496)


3,298

Net capital lease rent adjustment

83


76


244


225

Below-market rent amortization

(115)


(130)


(349)


(410)

Stock based compensation expense

2,678


2,343


8,254


7,734

Capitalized interest expense

(1,248)


(273)


(2,374)


(547)

Total AFFO adjustments

905


2,671


4,279


10,300

AFFO available to common stockholders

$

148,281

$

142,987

$

442,526

$

423,811















AFFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.82

$

0.81

$

2.44

$

2.41

Diluted

$

0.82

$

0.81

$

2.44

$

2.41















Other Information:












Rental income from operating leases(1)

$

200,287

$

188,840

$

596,099

$

558,942

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$

140

$

148

$

427

$

449

Percentage rent(1)

$

336

$

235

$

1,390

$

1,231















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)

$

4,093

$

3,879

$

12,996

$

12,779

Real estate expenses

(6,459)


(5,875)


(20,141)


(19,246)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$

(2,366)

$

(1,996)

$

(7,145)

$

(6,467)















Amortization of debt costs

$

1,247

$

1,184

$

3,648

$

3,533

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$


(2)

$

166

$

173

(2)

$

494

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$

98

$

135

$

303

$

345



(1)

For the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $204,856 and $193,102, respectively and $610,912 and $573,401, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

(2)

In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2023 Earnings Guidance

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.

2023 Guidance

Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
    of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.88 - $1.92 per share

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.31 per share

Core FFO per share

$3.19 - $3.23 per share

AFFO per share

$3.22 - $3.26 per share

General and administrative expenses

$43 - $45 Million

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8 - $10 Million

Acquisition volume

$700 - $800 Million

Disposition volume

$100 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Balance Sheet Summary












Assets:





Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$

8,346,062

$

8,020,814

Cash and cash equivalents

77,137


2,505

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow

21,126


4,273

Receivables, net of allowance of $667 and $708, respectively

2,142


3,612

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,880 and $3,836, respectively

28,777


27,795

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $23,379 and $21,663, respectively

3,761


5,352

Other assets

82,303


81,694

Total assets

$

8,561,308

$

8,146,045







Liabilities:





Line of credit payable

$



$

166,200

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost




9,964

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

4,227,164


3,739,890

Accrued interest payable

60,765


23,826

Other liabilities

115,321


82,663

Total liabilities

4,403,250


4,022,543







Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,158,058


4,123,502







Total liabilities and equity

$

8,561,308

$

8,146,045







Common shares outstanding

182,440,174


181,424,670







Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

35,797,000


35,010,000

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of September 30, 2023

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated
Rate

Effective
Rate

Maturity Date

Line of credit payable

$



$



SOFR +
87.5 bps




June 2025















Unsecured notes payable:













2024

350,000


349,941


3.900

%

3.924

%

June 2024

2025

400,000


399,763


4.000

%

4.029

%

November 2025

2026

350,000


348,604


3.600

%

3.733

%

December 2026

2027

400,000


399,278


3.500

%

3.548

%

October 2027

2028

400,000


398,417


4.300

%

4.388

%

October 2028

2030

400,000


399,130


2.500

%

2.536

%

April 2030

2033

500,000


488,486


5.600

%

5.905

%

October 2033

2048

300,000


296,116


4.800

%

4.890

%

October 2048

2050

300,000


294,389


3.100

%

3.205

%

April 2050

2051

450,000


442,010


3.500

%

3.602

%

April 2051

2052

450,000


440,004


3.000

%

3.118

%

April 2052

Total

4,300,000


4,256,138























Total unsecured debt(1)

$

4,300,000

$

4,256,138























Debt costs



$

(42,595)








Accumulated amortization


13,621








Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(28,974)








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
    unamortized debt costs

$

4,227,164











(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% and a weighted average maturity of 12.6 years.

As of September 30, 2023, Net Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.4x.

NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary – Continued
As of September 30, 2023
(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2023, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

September 30, 2023

Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.38

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.65

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.67

Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.63





Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

September 30, 2023

Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40.8 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.6

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

245 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade





As of September 30,


Lines of Trade

2023(1)

2022(2)

1.

Convenience stores

16.8 %

16.7 %

2.

Automotive service

14.7 %

13.6 %

3.

Restaurants – full service

8.8 %

9.4 %

4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.8 %

9.0 %

5.

Family entertainment centers

5.8 %

6.0 %

6.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.7 %

4.1 %

7.

Health and fitness

4.6 %

4.9 %

8.

Theaters

4.2 %

4.3 %

9.

Equipment rental

3.0 %

3.2 %

10.

Wholesale clubs

2.5 %

2.4 %

11.

Drug stores

2.5 %

1.2 %

12.

Automotive parts

2.5 %

2.9 %

13.

Home improvement

2.3 %

2.4 %

14.

Furniture

2.1 %

2.3 %

15.

Medical service providers

1.8 %

1.9 %

16.

General merchandise

1.5 %

1.6 %

17.

Consumer electronics

1.4 %

1.5 %

18.

Home furnishings

1.3 %

1.5 %

19.

Travel plazas

1.3 %

1.5 %

20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.2 %

1.3 %


Other

8.2 %

8.3 %


Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States



State

% of
Total(1)


State

% of
Total(1)

1.

Texas

17.1 %

6.

North Carolina

4.0 %

2.

Florida

9.3 %

7.

Indiana

3.8 %

3.

Illinois

5.2 %

8.

Tennessee

3.8 %

4.

Ohio

5.0 %

9.

California

3.4 %

5.

Georgia

4.6 %

10.

Virginia

3.4 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1)

$800,194,000 as of September 30, 2023.

(2)

$752,785,000 as of September 30, 2022.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio – Continued

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

# of
Properties

% of
Total(1)

1.

7-Eleven

138

4.5 %

2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.3 %

3.

Camping World

47

3.9 %

4.

LA Fitness

29

3.2 %

5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.1 %

6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.8 %

7.

Dave & Busters

28

2.8 %

8.

AMC Theatre

20

2.8 %

9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.5 %

10.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.3 %

11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

138

2.2 %

12.

Sunoco

61

2.1 %

13.

Walgreens

49

1.9 %

14.

Chuck-E-Cheese

53

1.9 %

15.

United Rentals

51

1.8 %

16.

Frisch's Restaurants

68

1.6 %

17.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

58

1.6 %

18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.4 %

19.

Bob Evans

106

1.4 %

20.

Best Buy

16

1.4 %

Lease Expirations(2)



% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(3)


% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(3)

2023

0.2 %

12

134,000

2029

3.9 %

107

1,603,000

2024

1.8 %

64

868,000

2030

3.4 %

109

1,221,000

2025

5.2 %

184

1,936,000

2031

7.5 %

187

2,717,000

2026

4.9 %

213

2,131,000

2032

6.1 %

216

2,329,000

2027

8.3 %

235

3,591,000

2033

4.9 %

137

1,427,000

2028

5.8 %

228

2,161,000

Thereafter

48.0 %

1,790

15,344,000



(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $800,194,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2023.

(2)

As of September 30, 2023, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years.

(3)

Square feet.

NNN REIT, Inc.
Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Deferred


Scheduled Repayment



Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total


Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total

Cumulative
Total

2020

$

33,594

$

18,129

$

51,723


91.6

%

$

3,239

$

20

$

3,259


5.8

%

5.8

%






























2021


990


3,732


4,722


8.4

%


25,935


5,841


31,776


56.3

%

62.1

%






























2022

Q1














1,780


2,277


4,057


7.2

%

69.3

%

Q2














1,729


2,276


4,005


7.1

%

76.4

%

Q3














1,201


2,257


3,458


6.1

%

82.5

%

Q4














681


2,277


2,958


5.3

%

87.8

%

















5,391


9,087


14,478


25.7

%

87.8

%






























2023

Q1














9


1,677


1,686


3.0

%

90.8

%

Q2














10


476


486


0.9

%

91.7

%

Q3

















476


476


0.8

%

92.5

%

Q4

















476


476


0.8

%

93.3

%

















19


3,105


3,124


5.5

%

93.3

%






























2024

Q1

















476


476


0.8

%

94.1

%

Q2

















476


476


0.8

%

94.9

%

Q3

















476


476


0.8

%

95.7

%

Q4

















476


476


0.9

%

96.6

%




















1,904


1,904


3.3

%

96.6

%






























2025


















1,904


1,904


3.4

%

100.0

%

































$

34,584

$

21,861

$

56,445


100.0

%

$

34,584

$

21,861

$

56,445


100.0

%


Adjusted Results

The following table outlines the adjusted effects of excluding the scheduled repayments of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of September 30, 2023:

Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Core FFO per common share:

















As reported

$

0.81

$

0.79


2.5

%

$

2.42

$

2.35


3.0

%

Adjusted(1)

$

0.81

$

0.78


3.8

%

$

2.40

$

2.31


3.9

%



















AFFO per common share:

















As reported

$

0.82

$

0.81


1.2

%

$

2.44

$

2.41


1.2

%

Adjusted(2)

$

0.81

$

0.79


2.5

%

$

2.42

$

2.34


3.4

%


(1)

Excludes the cash basis rent repayments from the Rent Deferral Lease Amendments table above.

(2)

Excludes the cash and accrual basis rent repayments from the Rent Deferral Lease Amendments table above.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

