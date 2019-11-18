Third Quarter Loan Growth Fuels INSBANK Profits
Nashville-Based Lender Launches Philanthropic Fund
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN), parent company of INSBANK, reported third quarter profits of $1,125,000, or $0.38 per share. During the quarter loans grew at an annualized rate of 11%. Over the past twelve months the bank's commercial loan portfolio has increased $13 million, or 8%, while a decline in construction loan balances reduced aggregate loan growth.
"Given the industry concerns of late cycle credit allocation and a yield curve pressuring margins, our team has been maintaining a disciplined approach to credit underwriting and pricing while also focusing resources on commercial deposits and treasury management solutions for business customers," said Jim Rieniets, INSBANK President & CEO.
Year-to-date operating income of $4,805,000 increased 8% over the prior year. Net income after taxes for the same period decreased slightly from $3.1 million to $3.0 million, due to the incremental financing cost of $15 million in subordinated debt recently issued to support continued growth. Highlights for the quarter included the following:
- Net interest margin was 3.27%, which was unchanged from the prior quarter.
- Treasury management services increased as evidenced by a 38% growth in year-to-date deposit service charges.
- Year-to-date efficiency ratio was 57%, performing better than 70% of its FDIC peer group.
- Bank-level non-interest expense was 1.87% of assets, placing the bank in the top 10th percentile of its peer group for operating expense performance.
- Return on assets at the bank-level increased to 1.02% from 0.94% the prior quarter.
- Non-performing loans of 0.23% compared favorably to the bank's peer group average of 0.66%.
- Tangible book value increased to $15.89, while book value was $16.27.
The bank also announced the creation of the INSBANK Philanthropic Fund, with the assistance of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. A feature of a newly created money market product, the Philanthropy Account, will have INSBANK making formulaic contributions to this fund as aggregate client account balances grow. The fund, in turn, will make periodic contributions to a variety of local non-profit organizations.
"The bank and its employees and directors have always been engaged in supporting non-profits in the Nashville area, and we know that our customers care about the needs of our community, as well," said Rieniets. "With the Philanthropy Account our clients can access a competitively priced deposit product while helping drive increased contributions to the fund as the bank grows. Aligning the prosperity of the bank with the needs of our community is something we're very excited about," Rieniets added.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking is a division of INSBANK which provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2018
2018
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 4,630
$ 5,081
$ 3,884
Interest Bearing Deposits
32,904
25,740
11,718
Securities
19,381
22,874
22,089
Loans Held for Sale
-
531
4,023
Loans
451,016
436,354
439,666
Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,230)
(4,831)
(4,710)
Net Loans
445,786
431,523
434,956
Premises and Equipment, net
14,062
14,245
14,338
Bank Owned Life Insurance
9,801
9,612
9,548
Restricted Equity Securities
5,404
4,454
4,570
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
1,241
Other Assets
5,379
3,692
3,857
Total Assets
$ 538,438
$ 518,843
$ 510,224
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 37,422
$ 33,832
$ 37,334
Interest-bearing
380,922
378,349
359,059
Total Deposits
418,344
412,181
396,393
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
50,000
45,000
45,000
Bank Debt
-
-
9,397
Subordinated Debentures
15,000
15,000
-
Federal Funds Purchased
2,729
-
13,000
Other Liabilities
4,669
2,353
3,255
Total Liabilities
490,742
474,534
467,045
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
30,955
30,655
30,626
Accumulated Retained Earnings
16,708
14,005
13,072
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
33
(351)
(519)
Total Stockholders' Equity
47,696
44,309
43,179
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 538,438
$ 518,843
$ 510,224
Tangible Book Value
$ 15.89
$ 14.85
$ 14.38
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Net Interest Income
$ 12,010
$ 15,657
$ 11,530
Provision for Loan Losses
525
905
720
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
106
110
77
Residential Mortgage Services
-
1,251
1,202
Bank Owned Life Insurance
189
251
188
Other
432
450
277
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
4,381
6,366
4,823
Occupancy and equipment
860
1,108
836
Data Processing
374
504
365
Marketing and Advertising
287
449
322
Other
1,505
2,462
1,750
Net income from Operations
4,805
5,925
4,458
Holding Company Interest Expense
(717)
(348)
(249)
Income Tax Expense
(1,092)
(1,244)
(1,102)
Net Income
$ 2,996
$ 4,333
$ 3,107
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 1.02
$ 1.49
$ 1.07
SOURCE INSBANK
