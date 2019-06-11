Third Release of the Rescue Radar™ - GPR designed for Search & Rescue

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sensors & Software Inc. announces the immediate release and availability of the third generation Rescue Radar™. Using patented ultra-wide bandwidth (UWB) antenna technology the Rescue Radar™ is able to detect movement and immobile victims below the surface.

The Rescue Radar is designed for use by Search & Rescue teams all around the world to quickly find survivors trapped beneath the surface. The latest release of Rescue Radar™ builds upon the features and success of the previous generations of this system.

The new features include:

Integrated GPS – to tag all data with location information

Continuous system operation – the system continues to collect data even if Wi-Fi connection to the control tablet is interrupted, and seamlessly reconnects when connectivity is restored

Built-in data storage on the unit – all data is stored on the Rescue Radar to ensure no data is lost should connection to the control tablet be lost

Simplified setup – the control tablet does not require custom software and communicates with the Rescue Radar, once mated, through a web browser interface

Fast results offload – Results are seamlessly exported onto USB or by Wi-Fi

The new Rescue Radar™ brings a new level of functionality and efficiency to Search & Rescue teams.

Founded in 1988, Sensors & Software is the worldwide leader of Ground Penetrating Radar innovations. The company offers a wide range of hardware and software products and services designed to understand what lies beneath the surface and empower informed decision–making.

