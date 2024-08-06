THIRD ROAD MANAGEMENT TAPS ACCOMPLISHED BUSINESS LEADERS TO JOIN EXECUTIVE ADVISORY BOARD

Pioneering fractional financial services firm builds strength with addition of leaders in innovation, growth, finance and technology

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Road Management , a pioneer in the booming fractional financial services industry, is pleased to announce the formation of its Executive Advisory Board, which will provide strategic guidance and support as the company continues to expand and push boundaries with its re-imagined CFO suite. The Executive Advisory Board will be instrumental in deepening Third Road Management's footprint in Chicago, expanding the company's national reach and supporting its mission to provide top-tier financial expertise to the estimated more than one million organizations, with revenues under $100 million, looking to establish a sustainable and scalable foundation for growth.

"Our model is working. We are leveling the playing field for growing businesses, proving that the fractional leadership model is a better solution," said John Frank , Founder and CEO, Third Road Management. "Since 2015, we have been at the forefront of pioneering fractional CFO services and, in that time, have revolutionized how small to mid-sized organizations view and manage their financial operations. The formation of this executive advisory board represents the next big step forward for us."

Their collective insights and strategic vision will play a crucial role in guiding Third Road Management's future initiatives to provide financial services to the more than one million growth-oriented organizations generating revenues under $100 million that lack the essential strategic, financial and operational expertise needed to establish a sustainable and scalable foundation.

The formation of the Executive Advisory Board marks a significant milestone for Third Road Management, reflecting its commitment to excellence and strategic growth.

"We have diligently selected our Executive Advisory Board focusing on depth and breadth of experience, and we are thrilled to welcome four exceptional leaders," said Ryan Kunkel , President, Third Road Management who joined the growing firm in October of 2023. "In the last year alone, we have tripled our revenue, grown our staff by 120% and expanded our offerings to 11 states with no signs of slowing. This esteemed board will help us in our mission as we continue to grow, bringing our disruptive model and flexible services to more businesses than ever before."

Third Road Management continues to lead the way in the fractional financial services market, setting the standard for innovation and excellence in the industry. Learn more about Third Road Management's fractional CFO and accounting services at thirdroadmgmt.com .

About Third Road Management

Third Road Management is a leading fractional financial services company focused on revolutionizing how small to mid-sized companies optimize their finance and accounting functions by providing fractional access to top-tier financial expertise and guidance. Across the nation, there are over one million organizations generating revenues under $100 million that lack the essential strategic, financial, and operational expertise needed to establish a sustainable and scalable foundation. Third Road Management addresses this challenge by offering a re-imagined CFO suite, featuring some of the most skilled Fractional CFOs and Accountants available in the market. For further information, please visit www.thirdroadmgmt.com .

