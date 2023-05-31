Third Season of Hit Web Series "Franchise Hot Seat" Premieres June 5

New season features eight concepts seeking the mentorship, advice or financial support of established leaders of the franchise community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from eight emerging franchise brands will pitch their concepts to a Dream Team of high-profile franchise professionals when the "Franchise Hot Seat" returns for a third season beginning June 5.

Hosted by the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University, the show airs on YouTube at FranchiseHotSeat and offers viewers an insightful journey into the world of franchising.

From sports and fitness programs for kids to a coffee cafe that invests in Rwandan farming villages to a pet salon inspired by the Paul Mitchell Schools to a nonprofit that organizes meal packing events for food banks nationwide, the third season features an eclectic collection of franchise opportunities.

Each week a founder or executive from one of the brands pitches their concept to a panel of seasoned franchise professionals that offers feedback and advice on ways the concept can be improved. In some cases, members of the Dream Team have offered financial support.

A new episode posts each Monday at 9 a.m. EDT beginning June 5.

Franchise opportunities to be featured this season include:
June 5Kidokinetics  
June 12Land of a Thousand Hills  
June 19Get Simple Box  
June 26Richard's Painting  
July 3Commercial Investors Group 
July 10Salty Dawg Pet Salon  
July 17Preveer 
July 24Meals of Hope 

Hot Seat host Dr. John P. Hayes, Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership and Director of the Titus Center, believes that in addition to its entertainment value, the show offers valuable insights for people interested in purchasing a franchise or turning their business into a franchise.

"It's not just about the money," Hayes said. "We're about advising these franchisors on how to change their offerings to attract more franchisees.

"It's all about changing up the operations to make a better mousetrap," he said. "And while the viewers appreciate the educational aspects, the franchisors on the hot seat appreciate the advice. Several of them have gone home and made transformative adjustments to their concepts as a result."

Members of the Dream Team for the third season include Executive Producers Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group; John Clancy, managing partner of Planet Fitness Midwest; Patrick McGee of MPK Equity Partners; and Kristin Selmeczy, CEO of Pillars of Franchising.

Other Dream Team members include:

  • Sherri Seiber, president, FranFund
  • Wendy Dunn, franchisee, West Palm Beach and Jupiter, Florida
  • Robyn Gagnon, co-founder, We Sell Restaurants

About the Titus Center for Franchising

Founded in 2017, the Titus Center for Franchising is housed in the Rinker School of Business at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, FL. Students complete 12 credit hours to earn a concentration in franchising as part of a bachelor's degree. The center was endowed by franchisor Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, who gave the university a $1.5 million gift. The center is dedicated to educating people about franchising and preparing them to become employees of franchise companies, franchisees, and franchisors. Dr. John P. Hayes is the director.

SOURCE Titus Center for Franchising

