Third Sector Company Named a Top 10 Interim Service Firm

Training and placement service for nonprofit interim executives recognized by national HR magazine

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Sector Company, a pioneer in leadership continuity solutions for community impact organizations including charitable causes, professional associations, and congregations, has been named a 2023 Top 10 Interim Service Provider by Manage HR magazine.

The prestigious award recognizes Third Sector Company's national leadership in the field of training and placing interim executives at organizations throughout the United States.

"We've worked 20 years for this moment," said Third Sector Company CEO and Founder Jeffrey Wilcox. "Our goal has been to be among the very best training programs for interim leaders in the country as well as offering the most comprehensive support volunteer-led organizations need during times of executive transition."

Manage HR is a technology and business magazine with more than 100,000 subscribers comprised of corporate leaders, angel investors, VCs, HR managers, and HR directors. It provides a comprehensive platform for senior-level HR experts, C-Suite executives, technology acquirers, and decision-makers to share their insights. The magazine's editorial team, along with a panel of HR professionals, chose Third Sector Company to receive the award.

Third Sector Company created the nation's first Interim Executives Academy in 2018 to train interim executives on transitional leadership methodology and today has nearly 400 graduates in 37 states. "Nonprofit organizations face unique hurdles during leadership transitions. The selection process requires careful consideration of people who not only possess the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue social impact, but also understand the specific dynamics of working within a sector that includes employees, members, volunteers, donors, foundations, and complex policies determined by government," Wilcox said.

In addition to supplying interim candidates, Third Sector Company has created a suite of support services for organizations in transition. This includes board training, an independent financial analysis, support for retiring executives, executive search committee counsel, a peer counselor program, and onboarding support for new executives who follow interim leaders.

Contributing to the company's award was Third Sector Company's pioneering efforts to establish a transitional leadership model specifically for nonprofit organizations. The methodology, now used by hundreds of interims in the United States and Canada, includes 13 service delivery protocols and six leadership interventions, plus a step-by-step approach to volunteer-led executive searches for mission-driven charities, associations, and congregations.

"We believe that exemplary interim management must be purposeful, methodical, profound, and transformational," said Mike Mitchell, CAE, who leads Third Sector Company's interim resource and referral division. "Every aspect of our training, programming, planning, and evaluation is based on these four operatives." Since the company was formed in 2002, more than 900 nonprofits have benefitted from its training, placement, and consultation services.

Last month, Third Sector Company further established its award-winning leadership position in the interim executive services industry by planning and hosting the first National Interim Leaders Summit for all individuals who aspire to be interim leaders or currently act in an interim capacity for nonprofits throughout North America. The July summit featured more than 40 presenters and involved 100 practitioners.

"Third Sector Company's strict guidelines and service framework have made it a Top 10 Interim Service Provider, recognized as a reliable resource to guide not-for-profit organizations serving all sectors – from arts and cultural groups to educational and social justice organizations," Manage HR said in naming the company a Top 10 Interim Service Provider.

"When any community-serving organization is facing a transition, the opportunity should not be compartmentalized into merely a temporary employment situation," Wilcox said. "Interim leaders are uniquely trained professionals who can methodically help organizations bridge their pasts with their futures, which includes forming consensus about not what they want in a next leader, but what they need."

Third Sector Company is a nationally recognized pioneer in leadership continuity solutions for community impact organizations including charitable causes, professional associations, and congregations. Leadership continuity solutions include interim chief executive and chief development officers, succession planning, executive search, and professional development, including learning academies for interim executives, board members, and association leaders. Based in Seattle, Wash., and founded in 2002, Third Sector Company serves clients throughout the United States. Third Sector Company is committed to advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. https://thirdsectorcompany.com.

CONTACT:

Cynthia Flash

425-603-9520

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Sector Company