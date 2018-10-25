Third Seven Advisors Lands Oklahoma City RIA with $140 Million in Client Assets

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Seven Advisors, a New York City-based registered investment advisory firm, today announced that Tracy Ann Miller, CFP, an Oklahoma City-based wealth management advisor overseeing $140 million in client assets has joined the firm. As part of this deal, Tracy will rebrand to Third Seven Advisors, effective immediately. This marks the third advisory firm to join Third Seven Advisors this year.

Ms. Miller provides full-service retirement and financial planning to individuals, families and businesses in the greater Oklahoma City area. Miller brings more than 30 years of experience to Third Seven, primarily in planning for lifetime income, and multi-generational wealth transfer. Prior to starting her firm 10 years ago, Miller spent 12 years as vice president at Charles Schwab and has also held leadership positions at John Hancock Life Insurance Company and InterSecurities AEGON Insurance Group, where she specialized in financial and estate planning services.

"I became an advisor more than two decades ago with the mission of helping people understand why and how to invest their money, so they could achieve their dream lives," said Miller. "Joining Third Seven will give me the resources I need to go above and beyond for my clients and their next-generation family members. With the support of the Third Seven team, I can focus on growing the business for myself, not by myself. I am so looking forward to this next chapter and am proud to be a part of the team."

"Tracy's industry knowledge and dedication to client service makes her a fantastic addition to our growing company, and we are committed to providing entrepreneurial advisors like Tracy with the tools they need to grow," said Third Seven Advisors CEO Amit Dogra.

In addition to launching and supporting financial advisory firms, Third Seven has rolled out a unique approach to mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The company will treat M&A as a tool for advisors by providing them with the opportunity to de-risk their business by selling a minority percentage to Third Seven. The advisor will have an option to buy it back from Third Seven in the future. Advisors at Third Seven can now also provide their high net worth clients with virtual Family Office Services including national private healthcare, personal security, cybersecurity, international property management, personal trust services and more.

Dogra continued, "At Third Seven, we're looking to partner with advisors on their growth, not make them employees. We understand their need for flexibility as well as their desire to take advantage of current market valuations and monetize a portion of their business, while not giving up control of their business. These strategies, coupled with Third Seven's new virtual Family Office Services, are differentiators that advisors are craving and have not been able to find elsewhere."

For more information, visit www.thirdsevenadvisors.com.

About Third Seven Advisors

Headquartered in New York and founded in 2017, Third Seven Advisors is a national investment advisory firm that is dedicated to serving an entrepreneurial client base. Third Seven is built on the foundation of ethics with a commitment to long-term client relationships at the core of its values. The team is comprised of industry executives with proven track records of originating investment opportunities and accelerating growth in advisors by being grounded in integrity, hard work and careful due diligence. Additional information can be found at ThirdSevenAdvisors.com.

SOURCE Third Seven Advisors

Related Links

https://www.thirdsevengroup.com

