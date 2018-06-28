Third Seven Group Acquires Stake in UDIS Capital Partners

Third Seven currently offers direct investment opportunities to pre-IPO companies and access to The Growth Center, a proprietary solution that includes business consulting and unique technology to aid in any stage of an advisor's business life cycle created by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. This partnership with UDIS furthers Third Seven's goal to arm their clients with tools and opportunities not available at other firms.

In addition to this partnership, Third Seven announced the promotion of Amit Dogra to CEO of Third Seven Advisors. Dogra, previously President of Third Seven Advisors, has grown the firm to approximately $800M in AUM/AUA over the course of his first five months. Prior to joining Third Seven, he was a managing director at HighTower Advisors where he oversaw advisor growth, relationship management and practice management.

"Third Seven's partnership with UDIS provides us with specialized expertise to address the complexities of cross-border transactions, currency exchanges and currency fluctuation risk," said Dogra. "We firmly believe that as the financial services landscape continues to shift, we need to shift with it. We are committed to providing our clients with unique tools that are becoming a necessity in the modern age, and UDIS separates us from a crowded field of roll-ups and aggregators that simply offer more of the same."

The firm also announced the strategic hire of Michael Block to the role of managing director and market strategist for Third Seven Advisors. In this capacity, he advises on macroeconomics, market strategy, risk management and asset allocation. Prior to joining Third Seven, Block served as partner and chief strategist for Rhino Trading Partners where he advised institutional clients including hedge and mutual funds, pensions and endowments. He also founded Rhino's Capital Introduction program, which enabled capital raising for a range of alternative and traditional investment opportunities including hedge funds, private equity and venture capital.

"I'm ecstatic to have Michael on board with us at Third Seven. He brings invaluable experience and expertise that will further drive the success of our firm, advisors and clients alike," said Third Seven Group CEO Richard Hillson. "I also look forward to Amit continuing to serve us in this new capacity - the success of Third Seven is largely due to the talented individuals who make up our team, and we are confident that strategic appointments like Michael and Amit will propel us into future growth."

About Third Seven

Founded in 2013, Third Seven Group is a privately-held registered investment bank (Third Seven Capital) and national investment advisory firm (Third Seven Advisors). Headquartered in New York, Third Seven is dedicated to serving an entrepreneurial client base. Launched by the founders as they were entering the third, seven-year period of their adult lives (a philosophical-based life cycle that is synonymous with growth and maturation), Third Seven is built on the foundation of ethics with a commitment to long-term client relationships at the core of its values. The team is comprised of industry executives with proven track records of originating exceptional investment opportunities and accelerating growth in advisors by being grounded in integrity, hard work and careful due diligence. Additional information can be found at ThirdSevenGroup.com.

