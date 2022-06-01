Third Stage Consulting Group Welcomes Greg Benton as Chief Strategy Officer

DENVER, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Stage Consulting Group is excited to announce the addition of Greg Benton as Chief Strategy Officer. Greg brings over 20 years of enterprise technology and services experience across a variety of systems, making him the perfect fit for Third Stage's technology-agnostic and independent advisory consulting model.

Greg will be responsible for driving global revenue and strategic growth initiatives with current and prospective clients. He will oversee business development, account management functions, and global partnerships. His leadership will most certainly optimize the value Third Stage provides to clients.

"Greg will help lead our digital transformation strategy and be a key part of our leadership team," said Third Stage CEO & Founder, Eric Kimberling. "We are excited to have Greg join us as we continue to grow our company and expand our clients' digital transformation strategies. His experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we move forward."

Greg is dedicated to reinforcing Third Stage's mission driven and proven business model that is built on independence, interoperability, intelligence. "I am thrilled to join this talented team and help solidify Third Stage as the top independent technology, people, and process experts," Greg said. "Digital transformation is a critical business imperative for any enterprise today...and ten years from today. Third Stage is uniquely positioned to navigate needed transformative change and to support our clients in delivering their highest value enterprise journey."

Greg will be located at Third Stage Corporate Headquarters in Denver, CO. As a true Coloradoan, outside of Third Stage Greg enjoys spending time with his family, hiking, and skiing.

About Third Stage:

Leading Global Digital Transformation Experts

Third Stage serves as an independent, technology-agnostic advisor and collaborative partner to our client community. We provide unparallel industry expertise and proven methodologies to optimize any technology transformation and maximize business value.

Our differentiator is our client-first mentality. An organization's digital infrastructure should align with the people, processes, and technologies that give it a competitive advantage. We help to develop a clear vision before matching our clients with technologies that will best enable their business goals.

We pride ourselves in being technology-agnostic, which means our experienced consultants "tell it like it is" without the influence of big software vendors. Instead, we advocate for our clients in direct conversations with the industry's leading vendors to match them with the most effective resources, business process improvements, and operational change management strategies that will support their growth.

