Third Time Partners with Raydium to Deliver Streamed Virtual Horse Race Invitational on Photo Finish™ LIVE

Raydium Sponsors $20,000 USDC Purse with Seven Top Crypto/Web3 Gaming Influencers Confirmed to Compete for the Prize

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed independent games studio Third Time Entertainment, Inc . announced today the Third Time + Raydium Invitational, a blockchain enabled virtual horse race powered by the Photo Finish™ LIVE engine, taking place on July 15th, 2022.

The Third Time + Raydium Invitational will feature seven of the top founders and influencers in the crypto / Web 3 universe, racing for their share of a $20,000 USDC prize pool sponsored by Raydium. The current slate of racers includes Sol Big Brain ( @SOLBigBrain ), Mike Dudas ( @mdudas ), XO ( @Trader_XO ), CryptoISO ( @crypto_iso ), ICED ( @IcedKnife ), Justin Kan ( @justinkan ) & TraderSZ ( @trader1sz ). The eighth and final participant will be chosen by the Photo Finish Live community.

"Third Time Entertainment is the most experienced horse racing studio in the world. Our team has worked extraordinarily hard on Photo Finish over the past year," said Ian Cummings, founder and CEO, Third Time. "We're excited for the world to see our first horse racing experience built on blockchain technology. This is a logical next step for our studio in what we believe will be a massive leap forward in player ownership of in-game assets, while staying true to the real-world horse racing industry."

"As someone who grew up close to the real-world horse racing industry, I am super impressed by the quality Third Time is bringing to the table with Photo Finish Live," said InfraRay (Raydium Head of Partnerships). "It's abundantly obvious the amount of time and effort that has gone into delivering a top-tier product and Raydium is thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor the prize pool and bring a high stakes Invitational to Solana."

The Third Time + Raydium Invitational is an exciting opportunity to showcase Photo Finish™ LIVE, which was just released into technical beta on June 3rd. Horse racing enthusiasts can join the beta version at https://beta.photofinish.live , and follow Third Time on Discord , Twitter , Instagram and Medium for more information.

About Third Time Entertainment, Inc.

Third Time Entertainment is an independent video game development studio in Orlando, FL, founded in 2015 by EA Sports / Zynga / FanDuel veteran developer Ian Cummings. Third Time has built two of the most successful horse racing simulators on iOS/Android mobile, Photo Finish Horse Racing and Horse Racing Manager (over 13 million lifetime downloads) and have created official simulations for NBC Triple Crown broadcasts. Over the last year, Third Time has announced two of the most highly anticipated Web 3 gaming projects in Photo Finish Live and The Suites. To learn more, visit thirdtimegames.com .

About Raydium

Raydium is an AMM platform built on the Solana blockchain. It aims at offering users the opportunity to trade conveniently, swap and provide liquidity to earn yields. It delivers an order-book AMM, some of the best swap prices and high-liquidity launches on its AcceleRaytor launchpad and helps emerging projects raise capital and liquidity.

