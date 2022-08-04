Third Times a Charm as Arcadia Breaks Ground on Cold Storage Facility in Hazleton

Team of cold chain industry leaders eyes the Northeast as they break ground on their third location this year.

HAZLETON, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold joined local Hazleton and Pennsylvania state officials, as well as Saxum Real Estate, to celebrate the groundbreaking for their Hazleton Cold Storage Facility. The site is located west of Hazleton off US Interstate 81 in the heart of the Northeast distribution market. The event was hosted by the CAN DO of Greater Hazleton.

This event marks Arcadia's third groundbreaking of their national cold storage platform to be developed in strategic markets across the United States. Hazleton's location will be a frozen and refrigerated distribution center facility with 30,000 pallet positions designed to support high-volume throughput handling services. The site will serve as a hub for the Northeast states with access to large metropolitan markets of New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC and the New England region. Hazleton is a growing market in Pennsylvania and a natural consolidation distribution location. This facility will play an important role in allowing Arcadia to serve food manufacturing and end user demand more quickly and efficiently.

"The Arcadia Team is very excited to announce our third cold storage location in Hazleton, PA as part of our larger national greenfield platform strategy. We anticipate leveraging this strategic site to support our customers' need for a quality Northeastern U.S. regional distribution hub that offers a variety of value-added service offerings in this 30,000 pallet facility. We are grateful to CAN DO for their support in helping to bring this project to fruition and – most importantly, for helping to bring new, quality jobs to Hazleton and the surrounding area." said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes.

Speakers at this event included Chris Hughes , CEO & President of Arcadia Cold , Anthony Rinaldi, Founder & Managing Principal of Saxum Real Estate, Senator David Argall, Pennsylvania State Senate, 29th District, Robert Schnee, Pennsylvania House of Representatives, 116th District, Steve Kettelberger, Owner of Blue Rock Construction, Jim Montone, Chairman of the Hazle Township Board of Supervisors, and Mary Malone President of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce.

"CAN DO is excited to welcome Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics to the Humboldt Industrial Park," said CAN DO President, Joe Lettiere, "Food manufacturing and food related industry has been a strategic focus for our organization for many years, making this locate mutually beneficial. Most importantly, Arcadia's plan to hire between 80-90 employees at family sustaining wages will positively impact the Greater Hazleton community as a whole."

"One of our top priorities is new, family-sustaining jobs for our region," said State Senator David Argall, "Thanks to the advocacy efforts of CAN DO, this new facility will create 80 to 90 new jobs – just the latest of thousands of new jobs brought to the area in recent years. Thank you to Saxum Real Estate, Blue Rock Construction, and Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics for this great investment in Luzerne County."

About Arcadia Cold: Established in 2021, Arcadia specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. Arcadia Cold bridges the innovation and supply gaps within the cold industrial industry in the United States through modern cold storage warehouse development expertise and proven operational "know-how". Its strategic development partnership with Saxum Real Estate offers a collaborative approach to the design-build and operation model that provides for efficient construction of fully temperature convertible buildings, coupled with modern supply chain technology innovations for its valued customers in the "New Age of Cold Chain". www.arcadiacold.com

