Third Wave Innovations Receives Prestigious Security Today 2023 CyberSecured Award for C4 Intelligence Platform

Third Wave Innovations

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Centralized IT and Security Hub, C4 Intelligence Platform Operates as Integrated XDR, SIEM and Network Performance Monitoring Platform for Greater Organizational Risk Management

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Wave Innovations, a leading integrated risk solutions provider for network and security operations, today announced its C4 Intelligence Platform was named winner in the Enterprise Security category for Security Today's 2023 CyberSecured Awards. Fifteen companies are being recognized this year for their network products and other cybersecurity initiatives.

"We are extremely honored to receive this year's Enterprise Security CyberSecured Award from Security Today," said Patrick Hayes, Chief Product Officer, Third Wave Innovations. "As organizations grapple with the dynamic and ever-increasing complex nature of possible threats and vulnerabilities across their enterprise, we remain true to our commitment in delivering an integrated, next-gen platform that empowers organizations to more comprehensively manage their organizational risks."

The C4 Intelligence Platform is a comprehensive, cloud-based, data platform for operational performance, network security, regulatory compliance, threat response automation, and risk management. C4 operates as a unique technology integration hub ingesting data from multiple industry tools and acting as the central point of data consolidation for managing IT and Security issues, threats and response. Operating as an XDR, SIEM and network performance monitoring platform, C4 captures and correlates network, security, and compliance offering a collective view into an organization's risk.

"In the ever-changing world of cybersecurity, there's always a need for innovations and new ideas," said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. "This year, we had numerous entries pour in for our fourth annual CyberSecured Awards program, all of which showcased their brand's strong commitment to safety and security."

A panel of judges selected from the cybersecurity industry by the editorial staff of Security Today reviewed the submitted materials to determine the winners.

ABOUT THIRD WAVE INNOVATIONS

Third Wave Innovations is an integrated risk solution for network and security operations. Redefining the way enterprises manage organizational risk, Third Wave Innovations' unique approach combines the power of its C4 Intelligence Platform™ with industry-leading services to unify complex network and security operations. This holistic offering protects organizations' data, technology and critical assets with enhanced operational efficiencies and best-in-class security measures that mitigate risk. Founded on decades of Fortune 500 network and security experience serving large complex enterprises, Third Wave Innovations' mission is to establish a formidable barrier against the ever-evolving threat landscape. Privately held, Third Wave Innovations is based in Frisco, Texas and can be found at www.3rdwave.io.

