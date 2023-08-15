ThirdEye announces $25M multi-year contract to deploy AI/MR Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye , a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence/Mixed Reality (AI/MR) solutions, announces today it had been selected for the award of a multi-year $25 million contract from a major hospital system and associated university, for the deployment of ThirdEye's custom end-to-end ecosystem of AI/MR software with hardware. This contract further solidifies ThirdEye's reputation as a trusted and innovative player in the AI/MR sector.

As a part of this contract, ThirdEye will deploy AI/MR healthcare applications ranging from predictive analysis/early detection software, real-time telehealth platform, Surgical Overlay, EMS Protocols, digitization of assets, and associated hardware. ThirdEye's application portfolio will provide AI based predictive analysis to help save lives by aiding healthcare professionals in preventive medicine for life-threatening diseases and other healthcare critical cases. The telehealth platform provides Mixed Reality tools to healthcare professionals and connects doctors with technicians/nurses located remotely. The company's innovative products and solutions in AI/MR, based on their work with the US and International customers, uniquely position it to deliver creative solutions.

The contract is not only a significant milestone for ThirdEye, but it also holds promising implications for progressing the utilization and adoption of AI/MR solutions in the medical field.

This award follows prior successful AI/MR deployments by ThirdEye to US Defense and UK NHS customers. According to Nick Cherukuri, ThirdEye CEO, "ThirdEye was founded on the belief that AI/MR solutions could revolutionize our lives. This contract is a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing healthcare technology and patient care utilizing AI/MR technologies. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in our company's growth trajectory. Through our innovative products, we continue supporting our customers worldwide."

ABOUT THIRDEYE

ThirdEye is a leader in providing a complete digital end-to-end eco-system of fully integrated products in Artificial Intelligence/Mixed Reality (AI/MR) with an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Its products include a robust portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI/MR applications and associated hardware. ThirdEye's history includes over 20 years of delivering innovative, effective, and efficient products and solutions to the US Government. For more information, visit www.thirdeyegen.com.

