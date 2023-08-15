ThirdEye announces $25M multi-year contract to deploy AI/MR Solutions

News provided by

ThirdEye Gen, Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 12:05 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence/Mixed Reality (AI/MR) solutions, announces today it had been selected for the award of a multi-year $25 million contract from a major hospital system and associated university, for the deployment of ThirdEye's custom end-to-end ecosystem of AI/MR software with hardware. This contract further solidifies ThirdEye's reputation as a trusted and innovative player in the AI/MR sector.

Continue Reading
ThirdEye Products in Healthcare
ThirdEye Products in Healthcare

As a part of this contract, ThirdEye will deploy AI/MR healthcare applications ranging from predictive analysis/early detection software, real-time telehealth platform, Surgical Overlay, EMS Protocols, digitization of assets, and associated hardware. ThirdEye's application portfolio will provide AI based predictive analysis to help save lives by aiding healthcare professionals in preventive medicine for life-threatening diseases and other healthcare critical cases. The telehealth platform provides Mixed Reality tools to healthcare professionals and connects doctors with technicians/nurses located remotely. The company's innovative products and solutions in AI/MR, based on their work with the US and International customers, uniquely position it to deliver creative solutions.

The contract is not only a significant milestone for ThirdEye, but it also holds promising implications for progressing the utilization and adoption of AI/MR solutions in the medical field.

This award follows prior successful AI/MR deployments by ThirdEye to US Defense and UK NHS customers. According to Nick Cherukuri, ThirdEye CEO, "ThirdEye was founded on the belief that AI/MR solutions could revolutionize our lives. This contract is a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing healthcare technology and patient care utilizing AI/MR technologies. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in our company's growth trajectory. Through our innovative products, we continue supporting our customers worldwide."

ABOUT THIRDEYE

ThirdEye is a leader in providing a complete digital end-to-end eco-system of fully integrated products in Artificial Intelligence/Mixed Reality (AI/MR) with an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Its products include a robust portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI/MR applications and associated hardware. ThirdEye's history includes over 20 years of delivering innovative, effective, and efficient products and solutions to the US Government. For more information, visit www.thirdeyegen.com.

SOURCE ThirdEye Gen, Inc.

Also from this source

9x Grammy nominee Roccstar and ThirdEye announce "RocEye", a breakthrough in AI/MR immersive experience to interact with Artists! Powered by smart glasses/apps for entertainment!

ThirdEye Gen Wins AI/AR work in support of the US Air Force

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.