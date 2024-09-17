ThirdEye Creative Productions Receives Recognition from Panasonic Connect for Groundbreaking Audiovisual Display at White House Correspondents' Dinner Event

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye Creative Productions, a premier full-service production company specializing in high-end corporate events, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Panasonic Connect for its innovative use of the PT-RQ35K 3-Chip DLP™ 4K projectors during a high-profile event held at the Organization of American States (OAS) building in Washington, D.C. The event was part of the prestigious White House Correspondents' Dinner festivities and attracted a distinguished crowd of celebrities, politicians, and media personalities.

Panasonic Connect has highlighted ThirdEye Creative Productions' outstanding work in a recently published case study, showcasing the company's AV expertise and ability to overcome significant challenges posed by the historic venue's architecture and tight setup schedule. The OAS building, known for its intricate design, required an expert approach to transform one of its ornate halls into a stunning audiovisual display for party guests.

Keith Tebo, Senior Producer and Managing Partner at ThirdEye Creative Productions led the team in delivering breathtaking projection mapping displays that illuminated the venue's elaborate ceiling and architectural features throughout the evening. The projection scenes and videos complemented the party with a broad collection of content ranging from beautiful flowing geometric patterns to client-branded recreations of the Sistine chapel. By utilizing Panasonic's PT-RQ35K projectors, the team was able to execute complex, high-density projections that helped the party be a clear standout among a week full of events.

Tebo emphasized the importance of using great technology, stating, "The PT-RQ35K projectors were crucial in achieving the vividness and precision needed for such an intricate display. The brightness and beauty were unparalleled, and we're thrilled to have our work recognized by Panasonic Connect."

Panasonic Connect Marketing Manager, Cynthia Pawlowski shared, "The success of this event underscores ThirdEye Creative Productions' high-level of expertise and why they're a standout leader in corporate event production."

ThirdEye Creative Productions would also like to extend its gratitude to one of the country's leading event management agencies, Lighthouse Creative Works, whose partnership was instrumental in bringing this project to life.

