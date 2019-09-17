ThirdEye Gen Announces Shipments of its X2 Mixed Reality Glasses

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions, today announces the availability of its X2 Glasses – the world's smallest MR glasses. Providing an all-in-one hardware and software solution, ThirdEye is streamlining the quality of work and performance for small-mid sized organizations and Fortune 500 companies across all industries – field services, health care, manufacturing, airlines, architecture, education, and insurance.

The X2 Glasses are the smallest MR glasses on the market and offer advanced technological capabilities suited for extensive wear both indoors and outdoors. At just ~9 ounces, the X2 Glasses fit a wide (42 degree) field of view, powerful sensors (thermal, ambient light, flashlight), and built-in proprietary SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) system, called VisionEye SLAM, that allows for advanced MR features not available on a monocular device. The glasses also include two grey-scale cameras, a high resolution RGB camera (13-megapixel HD), 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis compass. A 1750mAH single battery and noise cancelling microphones allow for long battery life, 40 percent faster charging with quick charging, and audio commands. Companies, like Boeing and the US Government, using the X2 Glasses with ThirdEye software platforms will experience a more immersive and engaging work environment, operational efficiency, and improved Key Performance Indicators (KPIS) – i.e. enormous growth in first-time-fix rates, increase of product uptime, substantial drops in truck rolls, better time-to-resolution and superior overall customer experiences.

"Our goal is to become the most recognizable smart glasses in the MR industry," said Nick Cherukuri, Founder of ThirdEye Gen. "The X2 Glasses are unlike anything else on the market right now – between the affordable price tag, powerful SLAM technology and beautiful form – we are giving workers all across the enterprise the opportunity to really elevate their level of work. Coupled with our advanced AR software platform, we're simultaneously providing companies with nearly 40 percent savings in productivity improvements. We are planning deployments across many of the Fortune 500 companies and seeing a strong ROI."

ThirdEye is pushing the application of AR/MR technology in the enterprise even further with 5G, as one of the first companies to integrate 5G into its products and services. By adding 5G mobile edge computing into the X2 Glasses, it provides a much larger bandwidth and lower latency, allowing for more data to be transferred at a higher speed. The company was also recently granted two significant patents to further develop its technology and establish leadership within the AR/MR space – OLED Driver and AR Assistance Large Data Streaming.

The X2 Glasses are now available for purchase at $1,950 USD and lower pricing with bulk orders. Pre-orders for the glasses as well as the $300 discount on ThridEye's website will remain effective until the remaining mass production units are delivered in October. For purchasing information, visit the X2 MR Glasses page. For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com.

Contact: Hannah Young, 407.920.4110, hyound@uproarpr.com

SOURCE ThirdEye Gen, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thirdeyegen.com

