NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdFi announces Web3 infrastructure launch to onboard 1 Billion people in the next 10 years.

Built to scale decentralized finance (DeFi), ThirdFi emphasizes interoperability and middleware solutions with developer-friendly tools and all-in-1 API. ThirdFi focuses on building the 'picks and shovels' to enable more developers, fintech, and financial institutions to build on web3.

While the innovation on layer 2 blockchain networks scaling solutions gaining adoption, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync, due to the lack of clarity on regulations and compliance, DeFi adoption beyond the crypto-native crowd has been slow. ThirdFi is dedicated to building the "better infrastructure and middleware" that aims to be compliant and scalable to accelerate the adoption of DeFi further.

ThirdFi has already launched its API products on various blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Optimism. In addition, ThirdFi has also integrated with multiple DeFi protocols such as Uniswap, Sushiswap, Aave, PancakeSwap, TraderJoe, QuickSwap, and more. They also have 3rd party integration in their ecosystem, such as cryptocurrency on-off ramps with Transak, smart contract crypto wallet, and other solutions.

"Making it easier for the developers to build and scale easily, ThirdFi is solving the biggest problem in DeFi today!" Yeshu Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO at Transak, said.

Why ThirdFi?

Non-custodial but simple user experience

Developers can build with their existing development framework and programming languages, such as PHP, Python, and JavaScript, to directly access any DeFi protocols on-chain. Furthermore, ThirdFi meta transactions simplify the process for developers who don't need to own native tokens to estimate gas or pay gas fees, as ThirdFi relayer takes care of it.

Composability with cross-chain transactions

For web3 products to work seamlessly, composability is the key. ThirdFi supports various blockchain networks, DeFi protocols, and dApp so that developers can accomplish their work easily for multi-chain interoperability. Interaction with L1/L2 blockchains with low gas fees ensures affordability while providing security with proven cross-chain infrastructure solutions.

Scalability with decentralized relayer network

Building on a multi-chain with different libraries and development environments is daunting. ThirdFi web3 development framework is built for developers to build, invest and manage their DeFi applications via a distributed set of node operators on every supported chain through a relayer on the ThirdFi network.

Next steps

In the next few months, ThirdFi will launch more solutions, such as multi-chain DEX swap, best price swap aggregator, earning yield through liquidity pools, trading on decentralized derivatives exchanges through all-in-1 API, and more. ThirdFi is currently inviting more early adopters and alpha builders to join them to build a strong community. It is also inviting more developers, crypto startups, and web3 protocols to join forces for ecosystem integrations and partnerships.

About ThirdFi

ThirdFi is a web3 infrastructure protocol that focuses on multi-chain interoperability and middleware solutions with all-in-1 API. ThirdFi believes the future of finance will be powered by blockchain technologies and focus on building innovative and easy-to-use solutions that prioritize accessibility, transparency, and best-in-class products for developers, fintech and financial institutions.

Supercharge DeFi with ThirdFi.

