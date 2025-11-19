ThirdGen Timber Group Acquires Majority Stake in Canadian Timberframes Uniting Industry Leaders in Log, Timber, and Mass Timber Construction

MUSKOKA, ON and GOLDEN, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ThirdGen Timber Group, parent company of True North Log & Timber Homes and Legacy North Construction Management, has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Canadian Timberframes Ltd., one of Canada's most respected and established timber frame manufacturers.

This transformational partnership brings together Canada's leading log and timber manufacturers—combining more than 85 years of collective experience in innovation, craftsmanship, and family ownership. With the addition of Canadian Timberframes, ThirdGen Timber Group now offers unmatched expertise and solutions across log homes, timber frames, and mass timber construction.

Together, these brands represent the strength of Canadian craftsmanship and the growing global demand for sustainable, wood-based design and construction.

"This is more than a business transaction — it's a partnership that strengthens Canadian log and timber building for the future," said Mark Wrightman, Co-Owner of ThirdGen Timber Group. "Together, we're building the most complete log and timber offering in North America — expanding our ability to deliver complex projects, innovate in sustainable design, and create new opportunities for our people and partners."

"Our shared values of craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation made this partnership a natural fit," said Jeff Bowes, President of Canadian Timberframes. "By joining ThirdGen Timber Group, we can expand our reach and capabilities while continuing to deliver the exceptional projects we're known for."

Canadian Timberframes, based in Golden, British Columbia, has been crafting premium timber structures for 25 years and is known for its unrivalled access to Douglas Fir and Western Red Cedar, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a team of highly skilled craftspeople. The company has delivered iconic timber structures across Canada, the United States, and internationally.

True North Log & Timber Homes, headquartered in Muskoka, Ontario, is entering its 40th year and is recognized as the most technologically advanced log home manufacturer in the world, holding industry-leading patents for airtightness, durability, and precision building systems. The company has delivered residential and commercial structures around the globe.

Legacy North Construction Management, serving clients for nearly 20 years as a specialist in high-end custom homes and project execution, completes the groups offering, providing end-to-end solutions in log and timber design, project management, and construction.

About ThirdGen Timber Group

ThirdGen Timber Group is a Canadian, family-owned group of companies dedicated to advancing the log and timber building industry. With a legacy spanning three generations in the industry, the group includes True North Log & Timber Homes, Legacy North Construction Management, and Canadian Timberframes. Together, they deliver complete solutions across log, timber frame, and mass timber projects throughout North America and beyond.

Website: www.thirdgengroup.com

About Canadian Timberframes Ltd.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Golden, British Columbia, Canadian Timberframes Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of premium timber frame structures, specializing in Douglas Fir and Western Red Cedar. With state-of-the-art facilities and a reputation for craftsmanship, CTF delivers custom residential and commercial timber projects across North America and globally.

Website: www.canadiantimberframes.com

SOURCE ThirdGen Timber Group