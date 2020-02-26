THIRDHOME partners with Major Sports Alumni Associations to offer former players access to world travel

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDHOME – the premier luxury home exchange and travel club, has partnered with the alumni associations of the NHL, NFL, and MLB to provide retired athletes and their families a complimentary membership in the private club. Members of each association will enjoy exclusive perks including free membership and travel credits upon joining THIRDHOME.

Stu Grimson, former NHL player, joined THIRDHOME in 2019 as corporate counsel. As a former player and member of the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), Stu recognized that the benefits afforded to THIRDHOME members would have appeal for many other alumni associations. "During my time in the game, I've observed the NHLAA partner with remarkable companies to the benefit of all NHLAA Members," said Stu. "THIRDHOME seemed a natural fit for any major association charged with supporting its members. At THIRDHOME, we look forward to working with thousands of retired athletes affiliated with our new partners to open up an enhanced and affordable world of travel to them and their families."

Glenn Healy, Executive Director of the NHLAA, echoed Stu's remarks. "At the NHLAA, we are always looking for opportunities to support and enrich the lives of our former players. For that reason, the NHLAA is thrilled that our Members are able to take advantage of a unique opportunity to travel the world affordably within THIRDHOME's extensive collection of private residences."

The MLB Players Alumni Association added that "The MLBPAA is constantly seeking out reputable companies that can offer valuable products and services to its members. As such, the MLBPAA is confident that THIRDHOME will be well-received by its members and their families." Beasley Reece, CEO of the NFL Alumni also said, "At the NFLA, contributing to the wellness of our former players is fundamental to what we do. In partnering with THIRDHOME, our association is able to offer our Members a unique travel opportunity that will no doubt enrich their lives."

ABOUT THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier home exchange for luxury second homeowners worldwide. The Club provides a trusted way for members to leverage time in their second home to travel the world rent-free. The THIRDHOME Adventure Club offers travel experiences in small-group luxury tours with local insider access. The THIRDHOME collection is comprised of over 11,000 luxury residences in 95 countries.

