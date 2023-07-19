THIRDHOME Powers Ahead

More Spectacular Properties, Exciting New Partnerships and More Bookings

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDHOME, the leading luxury exchange club for second homeowners, is excited to announce its growth for Q2 2023, solidifying its position in the luxury exchange market. THIRDHOME's success includes sold out Adventures in 2023, a boost in home availability and bookings, property additions and new partnerships both domestic and international.

Compared to last year, the boost in availability grew by over 94.8%, bookings increased by over 9.1% and new inventory grew by over 41.7% YTD. Additionally, THIRDHOME's small group of organized luxury tours known as THIRDHOME Adventures, experienced a remarkable revenue growth of 114% and completely sold out 2023.

Liz Bates, The Director of Custom Travel at THIRDHOME Adventures speaks about a contributing factor to this success saying, "Members have faced challenges with disrupted airline travel experiences, increased airfares by 40-50%, and deteriorating service. In response, there has been a demand for extraordinary travel experiences that are stress-free." With an increase of private travel demand by 58%, THIRDHOME continues to double its Adventure offerings annually, ensuring unforgettable experiences for its members.

The Club is also excited to welcome the following new partnerships:

Boasting over 15,000 homes across 100 countries, THIRDHOME's dedication to delivering flawless travel experiences has been the driving force behind its success. With new partnerships, member perks, adventures and a strong foundation built on customer satisfaction, THIRDHOME is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

As the world's most trusted second-home exchange community, THIRDHOME is a members-only home-sharing platform for travelers passionate about unique properties and experiences.

By leveraging unused time in their second home, members accumulate travel credits, enabling them access to a range of private homes, five-star resorts, and yachts offered by fellow, like-minded members across the globe.

