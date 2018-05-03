THIRDHOME Unveils Uber-Luxe Vacation Rental Program

The high standards which THIRDHOME is known for will be just as evident in the rental service, with the value of properties averaging $2.2 million. Each home is carefully reviewed for its desirable location and quality furnishings, and many of the properties are not available on other rental websites, providing users with a truly unique selection of homes. Vacation planners will save hours of trawling through seemingly endless pages of properties with THIRDHOME's carefully selected range of homes, a treasure chest of five-star accommodation. Those wanting to list their property can do so without a charge and with no commission when also signing up to the exchange club, making the service even more financially favorable to homeowners.

Renters also have the opportunity to liaise with the homeowner through THIRDHOME before booking. This way, any questions that the guest may have can be answered before committing to the property.

This exciting new launch will be accompanied by a new THIRDHOME Adventures program, carefully curated travel adventures will be tailored for guests who want to become deeply immersed in their destination and are looking for meaningful experiences on their holiday.

About THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier luxury property and travel club. Started in 2009, it was originally a private club for owners of luxury second homes to trade time in their homes for stays in other members' homes. In 2018, the club expanded into luxury Rentals and one-of-a-kind travel Adventures. The current Exchange club features over 10,000 properties worldwide, as well as endorsements from iconic resorts and residential developments, like The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. The club once reserved exclusively for the luxury second homeowner, is now expanding to those like-minded travelers who seek to stay and play in luxury style.

