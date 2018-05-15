THIRDHOME Welcomes New SVP of Business Development

"We are fortunate to have Randy Burgess join THIRDHOME," says THIRDHOME founder and CEO Wade Shealy. "Randy has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in luxury resort real estate. Prior to joining THIRDHOME in May, Randy completed the sell-out of The Cloister Ocean Residences where he used THIRDHOME as a benefit to his purchasers. Randy has used THIRDHOME at other developments and knew first-hand of the value of offering THIRDHOME to buyers of luxury second homes."

Randy graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in marketing and finance. Ever since, he's been marketing and attracting new partnerships and investments for luxury property developments and resorts worldwide. He's stewarded the growth of THIRDHOME favorites like Deer Valley Club, The Residences at the Chateaux, Austria Haus, The Reefs Club, The World Residences at Sea, and most recently, The Cloister Ocean Residences at Sea Island. With over 30 years of experience in luxury resort real estate, business development and leadership, Randy is well-equipped to assist in THIRDHOME's continuing growth in luxury exchange and expansion into the short-term rental market.

About THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier luxury property and travel club. Started in 2009, it was originally a private club for owners of luxury second homes to trade time in their homes for stays in other members' homes. In 2018, the club expanded into luxury Rentals and one-of-a-kind travel Adventures. The current Exchange club features over 10,000 properties worldwide, as well as endorsements from iconic resorts and residential developments, like The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. The club once reserved exclusively for the luxury second homeowner, is now expanding to those like-minded travelers who seek to stay and play in luxury style.

