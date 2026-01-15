Thirdlove Launches TempSync™ Active, Temperature-Regulating Sports Bra and Leggings

The collection expands the TempSync™ line following the successful 2025 launch of the intimates collection, which drove over $1 million in sales in its first six weeks of launch. Thirdlove was the first brand to introduce 37.5® Technology to women's intimates. The new sports bra and leggings use the same temperature-regulating fabric to help manage sweat and maintain comfort in every type of movement.

"We wanted to create the most modern, breathable sports bra possible and pair it with leggings that work just as hard, using sweat-absorbing, temperature-regulating fabric to keep women dry and comfortable as they move," said Heidi Zak, co-founder and CEO of Thirdlove. "Most activewear brands focus on getting the leggings right first, and the sports bra often comes as an afterthought. As bra experts, we saw this as an opportunity to rethink both."

"Performance fabrics have widely been used in men's activewear, but this and many other fabric technologies have not been widely used in women's sports bras," said Ra'el Cohen, co-founder and COO of Thirdlove. "We knew this was a chance to level up the consumer experience, making her day and workouts even more comfortable."

Available at thirdlove.com , the TempSync™ Active collection features antimicrobial fabric infused with natural minerals that helps manage sweat, regulate body temperature and provide support and comfort.

The collection includes:

TempSync™ Adjustable Sports Bra ($78 ) : This performance driven sports bra is antimicrobial, with flat seam technology that never digs in. The wire-free design has breathable foam cups, front adjustable straps and a back closure. Best for pilates, yoga, running, and low to high impact workouts. Available in Black, Graystone, Moss and Sea Salt and sizes S-XL.





: This performance driven sports bra is antimicrobial, with flat seam technology that never digs in. The wire-free design has breathable foam cups, front adjustable straps and a back closure. Best for pilates, yoga, running, and low to high impact workouts. Available in Black, Graystone, Moss and Sea Salt and sizes S-XL. TempSync™ Active Leggings ($88) : Smooth, lightweight leggings are antimicrobial, designed with an anti-camel-toe thigh-slimming panel and elastic-free waistband for a flattering, comfortable fit. Best for pilates, yoga, and low-to-high impact workouts. Available in Black in sizes XS-3X as well as Graystone and Moss in sizes S-XL.

For more information about Thirdlove, please visit www.thirdlove.com and follow along on social media @thirdlove .

About Thirdlove

Thirdlove creates intimates that are both sexy and comfortable—no compromise needed. Founded and led by women, the brand pioneered half-cup sizing and now offers over 60 sizes to help women find their ideal fit. With a focus on comfort, function, and thoughtful design, Thirdlove offers solutions for every need, from their 24/7® Classic T-Shirt Bra to wireless , smoothing and minimizing styles. The brand has donated over $50 million in products to women in need and has over 180,000 5 star reviews on its products.

Media Contact

Power Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Thirdlove