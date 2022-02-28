THIRDREALITY Makes an Important Breakthrough in Home Automation, Introducing an Innovative ZigBee Enabled Smart Blind

THIRDREALITY Smart Blind is a standard ZigBee enabled device. It can directly work with Zigbee compatible Amazon Echo devices (including Echo 4th Gen, Echo Plus1st & 2nd Gen, Echo Show 10 2 nd & 3 rd gen, and Echo Studio). With these devices connected, the Smart Blind can be controlled with simple voice commands. Additionally, using the Alexa App, the Smart Blind can be programmed with timer, schedule, group, routine, and remote-control functions. For example, you can establish a routine to open the Smart Blind at sunrise and close at sunset. The Smart Blind uses 4 AA batteries that have a life span of up to 1 year depending on usage. The unique design includes the motor and battery housing in the lower section, making battery change an easy step.

THIRDREALITY offers the Smart Blind in various sizes (from 27 to 39 inches in width) and with two types of mounting, inside and surface. The height can be up to 72 inches. As part of the unique design, the opened height of the Smart Blind can be set once and then for each subsequent time its raised and lowered, the unit remembers where the bottom of the blind should stop. The design includes a bottom sensor for inside installations that helps to determine when the blind has reached the bottom of the windowsill. For surface mounting you can teach the device how far you would like the blind to extend on installation and then for subsequent use it will remember that length.

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality, Inc., established in 2018, is an emerging company that is committed to researching and developing new smart home products. THIRDREALITY works with an extensive range of businesses, resellers, and individuals in multiple countries. The products designed for smart home have gained recognition from worldwide customers, which have won a place in the smart home market for THIRDREALITY.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

Related Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThirdReality.offical

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdrealityinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG_rpEZrPoJNErGtvh5juHg

Contact:

Tina. Zhu

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Reality