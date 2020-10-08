Thirdware & HeadSpin announce partnership to provide superior digital experiences

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirdware Solution Inc. (www.thirdware.com), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, is announcing a major partnership with HeadSpin (www.headspin.io), pioneers of the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform.

"HeadSpin brings credibility and profound expertise in the area of building and delivering optimal digital experiences. This combined with Thirdware's 25 years of experience in successfully implementing business technology solutions globally, has the potential to deliver world class user experience solutions that can be a game changer for our customers. We are very excited about this partnership and the profound and positive impact it can deliver to our customers jointly," remarked Bhavesh Shah, CEO, Thirdware Solution Inc.

How HeadSpin and Thirdware will add value for clients

This partnership will create a complementary organization that can assist companies large and small in accelerating their digital business initiatives. HeadSpin's industry first Digital Experience AI Platform significantly enhances the performance and quality of mobile, web, audio and video applications by leveraging test automation, ML-driven analytics, and its cloud-hosted or on-prem global device infrastructure. This allows companies to rapidly bring new digital offerings to the market, drive increased engagement and revenue, and reduce time to market and associated costs.

In addition, the partnership will benefit from Thirdware's global reach and execution capabilities that will be well positioned to serve international companies in the most cost-effective manner possible. Clients will further benefit from our combined agility - utilizing the most effective and comprehensive technology, methodologies and resources - to deliver complete digital experiences and product lifecycle management from innovation to execution.

"As we all know, the customer experience is increasingly digital and must be managed and optimized across delivery channels throughout the development lifecycle. To this end, we are thrilled to partner with Thirdware to enable and empower organizations to accelerate their digital initiatives, from bringing new offerings to market to driving increased engagement and revenue through improved user experience," noted Rajeev Butani, CEO, HeadSpin

For more information on how Thirdware and HeadSpin can provide integrated solutions, please contact [email protected] .

About Thirdware: For 25 years, Thirdware has been delivering transformational solutions at the intersection of business and technology. As a trusted advisor to numerous Fortune 500 organizations in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Thirdware has successfully delivered over 1500 projects in the automotive, healthcare, and financial services industries. Ford Motor Company has been a strategic investor in Thirdware since 2001, allowing the company to establish a strong position in the automotive industry. www.thirdware.com

About HeadSpin: HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform that combines cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance & quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences across delivery channels throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io.

Media Contacts:

Thirdware Solution

Dharm Sadasivan

+1-734-272 1824

[email protected]

HeadSpin, Inc.

Michael Butt

+1-805-878-8760

[email protected]

SOURCE Thirdware Solution Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thirdware.com

