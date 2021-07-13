Thirdware & Telit announce partnership to provide superior IoT solutions

DETROIT, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirdware Solution Inc. (www.thirdware.com), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, is announcing a major partnership with Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT).

"Telit brings credibility and profound expertise in building and delivering a complete, data-centric IoT platform that allows customers to focus on building apps. This, combined with Thirdware's 26 years of experience in successfully implementing business technology solutions globally, has the potential to deliver world class IoT solutions that can be a game changer for our customers. We are very excited about this relationship and the profound and positive impact it can deliver to our customers jointly," remarked Bhavesh Shah, CEO, Thirdware Solution Inc.

How Telit and Thirdware add value for clients

Thirdware and Telit have built this complementary relationship to assist companies large and small in accelerating their IoT initiatives and speed to value. Together, Thirdware and Telit enable companies to focus on rapidly bringing new digital offerings to the market, drive increased engagement and revenue, and reduce time to market and associated costs.

In addition, the cooperative relationship benefits from Thirdware's global reach and execution capabilities, which are well-positioned to serve international companies in the most cost-effective manner possible. Customers will further benefit from our combined agility - utilizing the most effective and comprehensive technology, methodologies, and resources - to deliver complete IoT experiences from innovation to execution.

"Telit and Thirdware have a significant presence in the automotive industry, which is going through a major shift due to the growth of electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. We expect the automotive manufacturing process and shopfloor to change significantly to accommodate these shifts, resulting in increased automation and data requirements. Telit has been addressing the IoT needs of factories for over 20 years, providing customers with the visibility and data they need to drive informed decision making. We are excited to work with Thirdware; they bring proven consulting and implementation capabilities that will allow customers to benefit from Telit's IoT offerings and speed time to value," noted Ricardo Buranello, Head of IoT Platforms, Telit.

The Telit deviceWISE® IoT platform is an award-winning, industry-leading, enterprise-grade industrial automation platform that easily connects complex, disparate production equipment from different suppliers with different protocols and interfaces to enterprise systems and applications without custom programming. The platform offers a wide breadth of machine and sensors connectivity, edge logic, data visualization, IT/OT integration, database integration, IT systems integration, cloud integration, digital twin, device management, connectivity management and more. This combination of access methods makes the platform unique in the market with valuable features to help customers get their projects completed faster and ready to roll out in weeks instead of months or years.

For more information on how Thirdware and Telit can provide comprehensive integrated IoT solutions, please contact [email protected]

About Thirdware: For 26 years, Thirdware has been delivering transformational solutions at the intersection of business and technology. As a trusted advisor to numerous Fortune 500 organizations in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Thirdware has successfully delivered over 1500 projects in the automotive, healthcare, and financial services industries. Ford Motor Company has been a strategic investor in Thirdware since 2001, allowing the company to establish a strong position in the automotive industry. www.thirdware.com

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Media Contacts:



Thirdware Solution

Dharm Sadasivan

+1-734-272 1824

[email protected]

Telit

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Thirdware Solution Inc.