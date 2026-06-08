Thirdwayv Congratulates Glas on FDA Authorization of G2 Flavored ENDS Products Powered by Thirdwayv's Age-Gating Technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirdwayv Inc., a leader in secure software solutions for connected medical devices and other FDA-regulated products, congratulates Glas Inc. on its first-of-its-kind FDA authorization of its G2 flavored electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products through the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway. Thirdwayv also notes the important role its age-gating and counterfeit-detection technology played in achieving this milestone.

Thirdwayv's patented Age-Gating technology, VitaProtect™, requires each user to verify their age and identity with a government-issued ID and to pair the G2 device with their smartphone via Bluetooth before it can be used. Thirdwayv Proximity Lock technology then prevents the device from operating when separated from the verified user's phone, and periodic biometric check-ins confirm that an authorized adult remains the user. VitaProtect™ also cryptographically authenticates genuine G2 pods to help deter counterfeit and unauthorized products.

"Glas has been relentless in its efforts to commercialize ENDS products that address consumer preferences while simultaneously restricting access to individuals of appropriate age," said Jim Kamke, CEO of Thirdwayv Inc. "These Marketing Granted Orders (MGOs) represent the culmination of many years' hard work and perseverance. We could not be prouder of the Glas team and what they have accomplished."

"Preventing underage access has been central to Glas from day one. We knew it would require proving what no one else had — that flavored ENDS can be made meaningfully inaccessible to youth while serving adult smokers seeking an alternative to combustible cigarettes. We engineered the G2 to do exactly that, with our longtime partner Thirdwayv's essential age-gating technology woven in from the start. This decision validates everything we've built together," said Sean Greenbaum, Founder & President of Glas Inc.

The FDA's rigorous scientific review of the G2 flavored ENDS products' PMTA found that Glas sufficiently demonstrated that the G2 device access restriction technology, developed and patented by Thirdwayv and detailed in Glas' PMTA filing, combined with FDA-required marketing restrictions, effectively mitigates the ability of youth to use the product.

Dr. Bret Koplow, acting director of FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, observed: "By helping to prevent youth use, device access restrictions are a potential game changer."

Thirdwayv is proud to have served a role in helping adult smokers move away from combustible cigarettes while limiting youth access.

About Thirdwayv Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Thirdwayv enables secure, scalable wireless IoT solutions for healthcare, FDA-regulated medical devices, financial services and critical infrastructure through multi-layered security software solutions. Thirdwayv's technology is proven in market-leading automated insulin delivery systems and other high-risk connected devices where safety, connectivity, security and user verification cannot be compromised.

About Glas Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded in 2018, Glas is an independent vaping technology company that develops premium electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) for adult smokers seeking alternatives to combustible cigarettes. The company's G2 platform integrates age-verification technology, anti-counterfeiting safeguards and real-time monitoring, and offers a variety of tobacco and non-tobacco flavors. Glas is the first company to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for non-tobacco non-menthol flavored ENDS products.

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Thirdwayv Inc.

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Glas Inc.

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SOURCE Thirdwayv Inc.