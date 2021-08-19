Thirteen Isaac Wiles Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2022 and Managing Partner, Mark Landes is Recognized as "Lawyer of The Year" 2022, First Amendment Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC (Isaac Wiles), a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is proud to announce that thirteen of their attorneys have been recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2022 in Columbus, OH and their Managing Partner, Mark Landes, has been named "Lawyer of The Year" 2022, First Amendment Law, in Columbus by Best Lawyers®, the prominent legal peer review and rating organization.

Isaac Wiles Best Lawyers in America® 2022 includes the following attorneys and the specialized practice areas they are recognized for:

Donald C. Brey

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - First Amendment

David M. Whittaker

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Maribeth Meluch

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Bruce H. Burkholder

Construction Law

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Gregory M. Travalio

Consumer Law

Timothy E. Miller

Corporate Law

William J. Browning

Elder Law

Jeffrey A. Stankunas

Employment Law - Management

Labor Law - Management

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Christopher J. Geer

Family Law

Frederick M. Isaac

Family Law

Thomas L. Hart

Land Use and Zoning Law

Litigation - Land Use and Zoning

Real Estate Law

Mark Landes

Litigation –First Amendment, "Lawyer of the Year 2022"

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Municipal

Philip K. Stovall

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation – Bankruptcy, "Ones to Watch 2022"

Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based entirely on peer review in the legal industry. Their methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers® employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Recognized attorneys have earned the respect of their peers within their specialized practice areas.

Additional recognitions are also awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area specialty and location.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our full-service firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

