Thirteen Isaac Wiles Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2022 and Managing Partner, Mark Landes is Recognized as "Lawyer of The Year" 2022, First Amendment Law

Aug 19, 2021, 13:27 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC (Isaac Wiles), a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is proud to announce that thirteen of their attorneys have been recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2022 in Columbus, OH and their Managing Partner, Mark Landes, has been named "Lawyer of The Year" 2022, First Amendment Law, in Columbus by Best Lawyers®, the prominent legal peer review and rating organization.
Isaac Wiles Best Lawyers in America® 2022 includes the following attorneys and the specialized practice areas they are recognized for:
Donald C. Brey
Administrative / Regulatory Law
Commercial Litigation
Litigation - First Amendment
David M. Whittaker
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Litigation – Bankruptcy
Maribeth Meluch
Commercial Litigation
Litigation - Intellectual Property
Bruce H. Burkholder
Construction Law
Litigation - Real Estate
Real Estate Law
Gregory M. Travalio
Consumer Law
Timothy E. Miller
Corporate Law
William J. Browning
Elder Law
Jeffrey A. Stankunas
Employment Law - Management
Labor Law - Management
Litigation - Labor and Employment
Christopher J. Geer
Family Law
Frederick M. Isaac
Family Law
Thomas L. Hart
Land Use and Zoning Law
Litigation - Land Use and Zoning
Real Estate Law
Mark Landes
Litigation –First Amendment, "Lawyer of the Year 2022"
Litigation - Labor and Employment
Litigation - Municipal
Philip K. Stovall
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Litigation – Bankruptcy, "Ones to Watch 2022"
Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based entirely on peer review in the legal industry. Their methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers® employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Recognized attorneys have earned the respect of their peers within their specialized practice areas.
Additional recognitions are also awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area specialty and location.
Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our full-service firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.
