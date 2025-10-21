Thirteen Leading Universities Partner with Gen.G for its Practicum Abroad Program to Prepare Students in Seoul for Esports Careers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G announced today it has partnered with thirteen distinguished universities across the U.S. to participate in the Gen.G Practicum Abroad program, which offers students the opportunity to take part in an intensive, three-week program to study in the heart of the esports industry in Seoul, South Korea.

Conestoga College, Augustana University, Buena Vista University, Illinois College, Manchester University, Seton Hall University, Shenandoah University, Syracuse University, St. Thomas University, University of Kansas, Maharishi International University, Randolph-Macon College, and University of Hawai'i will participate in the Gen.G Practicum Abroad program, which offers students the opportunity to take part in an intensive, three-week program in Seoul, South Korea.

The thirteen institutions are: Conestoga College, Augustana University, Buena Vista University, Illinois College, Manchester University, Seton Hall University, Shenandoah University, Syracuse University, St. Thomas University, University of Kansas, Maharishi International University, Randolph-Macon College, and University of Hawai'i.

"This is our most ambitious program since the launch of our Gen.G Practicum Abroad program, bringing together some of the best universities in the country to expand their educational programs on campus," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "The students will be fully immersed in Korea with hands-on experiences to give them a 360-degree view of the esports industry."

Gen.G professionals will lead the Gen.G Practicum Abroad program, which includes custom esports programming, mentorship by industry professionals, special lectures, industry "lunch-and-learns," and professional networking, all while immersing students in Korean culture and its history in esports. Students will also visit competitive organizations and gaming publisher studios.

If you are a university esports program director and are interested in partnering with Gen.G at no financial cost to be involved in its practicum program, please reach out to [email protected].

If you are a high school student looking for an esports program at a university or college, or to explore Korea at Gen.G's HQ, you can learn more at https://geng.gg/pages/about.

The Gen.G Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 40 students across the United States. Gen.G also operates the Gen.G Global Academy, the world's first fully integrated academic esports program in Korea.

For more information, visit GenG.gg or follow on X @GenG.

SOURCE Gen.G