Thirteen Web3 Companies Unify Crypto Data With a Single Platform, LiveQuery

Flipside Crypto

26 Jul, 2023, 12:47 ET

First of its kind, LiveQuery by Flipside enables anyone to query theoretically unlimited on-chain and off-chain data APIs side-by-side with SQL, in real time.

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest network of crypto data and node providers ever assembled is changing the way Web3 leverages data. Launched by data provider Flipside alongside QuickNode, Alchemy, Helius, Footprint, Playgrounds, StrangeLove, DappLooker, Credmark, Blockpour, BitQuery, SubQuery and Chainbase, LiveQuery makes it possible to hit multiple APIs in a single platform with a single SQL query — an industry first.

Analysts no longer need to navigate between platforms, manually collecting data from disparate sources. Moreover, they can now combine datasets in a single query, unlocking use cases not previously possible.

For example, one can analyze contract activity from one source in the same query that grabs real-time liquidity data directly from a node. Pair external APIs with data from Flipside and the LiveQuery launch partners, and the scope of possible insights explodes.

And it isn't just crypto data that's unified in the hands of analysts and builders; stocks, sports, the Fed, and even AI are fair game. Flipside is taking API requests, meaning any API can be added to LiveQuery's marketplace for convenient access. Any API can also already be programmatically queried in-platform.

According to Flipside CTO Jim Myers, this is a necessary leap forward for crypto:

"With LiveQuery, we're gathering the most powerful datasets under a single platform. Now, builders can harness the most comprehensive data in crypto without the costs of constructing complex pipelines, and companies and firms get convenient access to everything they need to make data-driven decisions in one place."

QuickNode CEO Dmitry Shklovsky adds,

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Flipside, bringing their innovative blockchain analytics tool, LiveQuery, to the QuickNode Marketplace. LiveQuery streamlines blockchain data access by allowing SQL queries, and simplifies data pipelining, making it a must-have for developers, analysts, and all seeking insights from the blockchain. Adding it to our marketplace was a no brainer."

With an expanding partner network and support for requested APIs, LiveQuery aims to unleash crypto data and empower analysts and firms with unprecedented intelligence.

To add data and unlock new insights, request an API.

SOURCE Flipside Crypto

