Thirteen Wright Close & Barger Lawyers Named to 2021 List of Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen attorneys with Wright Close & Barger LLP have been recognized in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the nation. This year's guide also recognizes two Wright Close & Barger attorneys as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Firm partners named to Best Lawyers for 2021 include:

Two Firm Partners have earned their first appearance on the Best Lawyers list:

Partner Andrew Love – Insurance Litigation

– Insurance Litigation Partner Natasha Taylor – Insurance Litigation

In addition, Best Lawyers has named two Wright Close & Barger attorneys to its inaugural "Ones to Watch" list, which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers. Associate Elizabeth Turco is recognized for her commercial litigation practice, and associate Lisa Wright is honored for her appellate work.

"Wright Close & Barger has always focused on using our attorneys' experience and skills to do what is right for our clients, so to be recognized by our peers this way is truly an honor," said Tom Wright, founding partner of Wright Close & Barger. "What's more, to see the future of our firm honored as 'Ones to Watch' is an exciting bonus. We've seen them in action and are thrilled to see them recognized."

Wright Close & Barger attorneys are known for their skill and breadth of experience handling complex trials and appeals. The firm is also ranked in the top tier for appellate work nationally on the Best Law Firms list by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, and its appellate, commercial litigation and personal injury defense practices are in the top tier among Houston firms.

The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation, is based on confidential evaluations submitted by clients and other attorneys across the country, as well as extensive editorial research.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/ .

Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Wright Close & Barger LLP

Related Links

http://www.wrightclosebarger.com

