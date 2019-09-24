THIRTEEN's Emmy Award-Winning PBS KIDS Series Cyberchase Receives Multi-Year Sponsorship Commitment from EY

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WNET, America's flagship PBS station and parent company of THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV, has announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) will continue its longstanding commitment to THIRTEEN's Emmy Award-winning educational children's series Cyberchase by renewing its sponsorship of the series for an additional five years, following a decade of support. Cyberchase is the PBS KIDS animated series and multimedia project that inspires children ages 6 to 8 to excel in math.

"We are delighted that EY is continuing its support of Cyberchase," says President and CEO of WNET Neal Shapiro. "We're especially pleased that EY recognizes the value of Cyberchase in instilling curiosity and understanding in children and building their confidence. We're extremely proud of Cyberchase, our relationship with EY, and the impact that this award-winning series continues to have on kids' understanding of the importance of education for their own success."

"Supporting the next generation is a key way that EY builds a better working world," said Deborah K. Holmes, EY Americas Director of Corporate Responsibility. "EY volunteers help students strengthen important life skills — problem-solving, setting priorities and time management — to expand and enhance their sense of what's possible, increasing the likelihood that they will pursue a college degree. For our people, delivering Cyberchase programs are a great way to build and strengthen high-performing teams, work together to solve problems and develop better planning and presentation skills."

EY supports Cyberchase through funding and a dynamic volunteer program that engages EY people while providing access to education for kids across America. In collaboration with local schools and community organizations, EY volunteers lead innovative after-school programs that reinforce math concepts explored in the show through fun, hands-on activities.

"EY's support & dedication of Cyberchase has been instrumental in inspiring millions of children to be heroes and problem-solvers in their own lives", notes Executive Producer Sandra Sheppard. "We frequently hear from young adults who grew up watching the show, credit it for igniting their interest in math and motivating them to pursue careers in education and engineering. We're excited to continue our relationship with EY, engaging a whole new generation of Cyberchase fans in the fun and adventure of learning."

For more than 17 years, Cyberchase has been building children's math skills. Packed with humor and adventure, the series takes place in "cyberspace" and stars three diverse kids and their sidekick Digit (voiced by Gilbert Gottfried). Using brainpower, perseverance and math problem solving, the team has the awesome task of saving Cyberchase from the dastardly Hacker (voiced by Christopher Lloyd). Each episode also includes a comedic live-action epilogue that shows that math is everywhere and everyone can use it.

Cyberchase returns this fall for its 12th season featuring new, epic adventures that tap into kids' love of nature. This unique dual focus on math and the environment offers new opportunities to showcase math as a real-world tool.

Along with the animated series, Cyberchase extends to kids, parents and teachers through a robust website, interactive learning games, mobile apps, classroom resources, and outreach that targets underserved children. More than 20 research and evaluation studies have demonstrated Cyberchase's power to increase children's knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm for mathematics.

Cyberchase is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. Executive Producer is Sandra Sheppard, THIRTEEN's Director of Kids' and Educational Media.

Series funding for Cyberchase is provided by The JPB Foundation and Ernst & Young LLP. Additional funding is provided by the Tiger Baron Foundation, The V & L Marx Foundation in Memory of Virginia and Leonard Marx, Lynne and Marc Benioff, and Epstein Teicher Philanthropies.

Websites: pbskids.org/cyberchase, http://facebook.com/cyberchase, @Cyberchase

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV, the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn, including their teachers, parents and community. Provided by stations, the free PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream is available to more than 95% of U.S. TV households. Kidscreen- and Webby Award-winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming video. PBS KIDS offers mobile apps to help support young children's learning, including the PBS KIDS Video app, which is available on a variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV and Chromecast. PBS KIDS also offers parent and teacher resources to support children's learning anytime and anywhere. For more information on PBS KIDS content and initiatives supporting school readiness and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

