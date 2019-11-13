THIRTEEN's Emmy Award-Winning Series Cyberchase Premieres First Thanksgiving Special November 22 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel and Live Stream

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving is a time when a lot of food, often unintentionally, goes to waste. Cyberchase's first Thanksgiving special, "Giving Thanks Day," provides kid-friendly ways to approach the problem in a new, environmentally themed adventure that kicks off Season 12 Friday, November 22 on PBS KIDS. Inspired by the special, Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning chef and host of No Passport Required on PBS, created a recipe for Cyberchase: Leftover Turkey Cyber-Soup, a dish families can make together.

"Cyberchase 'Giving Thanks Day' is a great resource for exploring what food waste is and finding kid-sized ways to help combat it," Samuelsson explained. "By planning more, purchasing less and 'upcycling' our leftovers, we can all do our part in reducing food waste – something that will benefit our children, our communities and our world – a lot to be grateful for." Teachers can also check out the free accompanying classroom resource on PBS LearningMedia, including suggested activities to help students better understand the problem of food waste.

"Giving Thanks Day" is a day filled with family, friends, sharing meals and being thankful. Digit is particularly looking forward to Jackie's legendary pumpkin pie. But there's a problem - all the pristine produce in Cyberspace is sold out! The culprit? Hacker! He's been hoarding all the conventionally attractive fruits and vegetables for his own celebratory meal. Rumor has it Hacker's hosting a very special guest who brings out his softer side. With only unwanted, dented and bruised produce left, can the CyberSquad make a mountain of wasted food into a meal to remember? Watch a preview now on pbskids.org.

The holiday special premieres at 7 p.m. on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream , and Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 on PBS stations. (check local listings). In New York, it premieres Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. on THIRTEEN PBS KIDS and Sunday, November 24 at 9:30 a.m. on THIRTEEN.

Season 12 continues on PBS KIDS with a new Valentine's Day special on February 14, 2020, and eight new episodes in Spring 2020 featuring epic adventures involving watersheds, data collection, pollination, fractions, composting, measurements and more.

Cyberchase is America's longest running math series for kids ages 6-8. With a continued curricular focus on math and the environment, Jackie, Matt, Inez and Digit use brainpower and STEM skills to foil The Hacker's dastardly plans through cyberspace. The Emmy Award-winning series stars Christopher Lloyd, as the voice of "The Hacker" and Gilbert Gottfried, as the voice of "Digit."

Cyberchase is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. Sandra Sheppard, THIRTEEN's Director of Kids' and Educational Media, is Executive Producer. Melinda Toporoff is Series Producer.

Series funding for Cyberchase is provided by The JPB Foundation and Ernst & Young LLP. Additional funding is provided by the Tiger Baron Foundation, The V & L Marx Foundation in Memory of Virginia and Leonard Marx, Lynne and Marc Benioff, and Epstein Teicher Philanthropies.

