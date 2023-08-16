Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group brings the Magic Of The Jack O'Lanterns Experience to Southern California's Whittier Narrows Park

News provided by

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

16 Aug, 2023, 09:27 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the world's largest Halloween-themed entertainment company, today announced that their hit attraction, "Magic Of The Jack O'Lanterns," will be making its debut in Los Angeles this fall.

From September 22nd through October 1st on select nights, Whittier Narrows Park will be transformed into a larger-than-life pumpkin experience, featuring an awe-inspiring array of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns, mesmerizing light displays, and a host of festive activities to delight adults and children alike. Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting mid-August and full public tickets go on sale at the end of August. Tickets start at $19.99 for children and $24.99 for adults on select nights. Guests are highly encouraged to sign up on the website at www.magicofthejackolanterns.com for early ticket access while supplies last. You can view the 2023 trailer here.

"We are pleased to announce that Magic Of The Jack O'Lanterns is making its way to Southern California!" said Chris Stafford, CEO & Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. "This all-ages event is the perfect opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit. We can't wait to amaze you with artful Jack O'Lantern carvings, lighted displays, as well as other immersive Halloween installations in an experience that is all about Halloween celebration and fun for everyone."

Upon arrival, guests will step into a world of enchantment where a nautical seascape, pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons, and thousands of jack-o'-lanterns illuminate the grounds of Whittier Narrows Park with a soft, flickering glow, where you'll find magic around every corner. These pumpkin masterpieces bring to life an array of spooky and whimsical characters, from classic ghouls and goblins to beloved pop culture icons.

In addition to the breathtaking visual spectacle, Magic Of The Jack O'Lanterns offers a myriad of activities for attendees of all ages. Visitors can enjoy pumpkin carving workshops, interactive photo opportunities, themed food and beverage offerings, live entertainment, and much more.

To cater to the requirements of visitors with special sensory needs, Magic Of The Jack O'Lanterns will be holding a Sensory Night on Sunday, October 8th. On this unique occasion, the lighting and music will be dimmed to create a more comfortable environment for individuals in attendance.

For additional information, including event specifics, ticket pricing, and more, please visit www.magicofthejackolanterns.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ("13FEG") is the world's largest producer and operator of theme park-quality live events, location-based entertainment, and immersive installations. 13FEG currently operates 36 attractions, including haunted houses, Halloween festivals, location-based entertainment venues, and an immersive art exhibit. 13FEG continues to set the bar for live-themed entertainment, operating in 18 cities across the United States. Thirteenth Floor is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Austin, TX, and Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at ThirteenthFloor.com.

SOURCE Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

