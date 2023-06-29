Thirty Capital Designated 'Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For' 2023 by NABR

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Capital, a Charlotte-based financial advisory and investment firm serving commercial real estate, was named among 'Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For' for the second consecutive year by the National Association of Business Resources (NABR), a certified member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. Highly prestigious and selective, the award was earned by only one in ten nominees.

Over its 25-year history of hosting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has uncovered numerous top-tier Human Resource practices and set benchmarks for companies consistently leading in employment standards.

"I've always felt our team is our greatest asset at Thirty Capital. This award demonstrates not just how the company provides a nurturing environment but how everyone on the team contributes to the wonderful company we've built together — a collective effort of some of the industry's most talented professionals," said Robert J. Finlay, CEO and Founder of Thirty Capital.

This accolade reaffirms Thirty Capital's dedication to cultivating a dynamic work environment and a culture that values and acknowledges each team member's distinct personality, background, and input. Thirty Capital remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a workplace that encourages professional growth, personal expression, and career advancement. The organization continues to offer some of the most competitive benefits in the tech and finance sectors.

Thirty Capital will be honored alongside winning organizations from across the nation. The winners will be recognized at the 2023 Best and Brightest National Summit, to be held on Sept. 27-28, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

The candidates were evaluated by an autonomous research organization, which scrutinized numerous vital metrics in comparison to other nationally acknowledged awardees. The scoring was based on criteria such as:

Leadership approach, strategic planning, and organizational performance.

Recognition and celebration of employee accomplishments.

Employee learning opportunities and professional growth.

Remuneration, perks, and employee-oriented solutions.

Employee growth, involvement, and retention strategies.

Community involvement and corporate accountability.

Innovative wellness and well-being initiatives.

Communication practices and vision alignment.

Promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

Recruitment strategies and selection processes.

Balance between work and personal life.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

To learn more about Thirty Capital, visit ThirtyCapital.com .

About Thirty Capital

Thirty Capital is a vertically-integrated CRE investment and advisory firm dedicated to protecting cashflow, generating equity returns, and creating alpha from commercial real estate.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a powerful community of the nation's elite leaders who share ideas, practices and have proven they are employers of choice. This program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.

