Thirty Capital Financial™ & Defease With Ease™ Brands Unite in New Website

Consolidated Brand to Expand Service Offerings, Adapt to New Market, and Better Serve Operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Capital Financial, a leader in commercial real estate debt management, hedging, and financial services, announced a unification with its long-standing sister brand, Defease With Ease, in a new easy-to-navigate website at ThirtyCapitalFinancial.com .

"Our brand is evolving with the company as we expand our service offerings to adapt to market shifts and effectively anticipate and respond to our clients' needs, " said Jason Kelley, Chief Financial Officer.

The pioneering Defease With Ease brand was established 24 years ago and has led the commercial real estate defeasance market in the United States and Canada since its founding. For the last three years since the introduction of the Thirty Capital Financial brand, the two have coexisted through separate websites, sharing the same expert team and a commitment to unmatched financial services.

"We're excited to streamline these two brands to serve our clients better. We will still deliver unparalleled value, enhanced services, and cutting-edge solutions that continue to raise the bar in the industry," added Jeff Lee, SVP of Debt Management.

Thousands of firms trust Thirty Capital Financial for its innovative approaches to debt management and capital markets expertise. The company tested every service within its held real estate assets before offering them to the market, ensuring reliability and effectiveness. Thirty Capital Financial is recognized for its comprehensive services in commercial real estate financial management, offering a range of solutions tailored to optimize debt transactions and enhance investment returns, including:

Comprehensive Debt Management Solutions: Leveraging over two decades of expertise in capital markets, Thirty Capital Financial provides advanced statistical and quantitative analysis to optimize debt horizons for fixed and floating-rate loans.

Leveraging over two decades of expertise in capital markets, Thirty Capital Financial provides advanced statistical and quantitative analysis to optimize debt horizons for fixed and floating-rate loans. Defeasance Services : Offering detailed consultations and cost analysis, Thirty Capital Financial ensures minimal out-of-pocket expenses and the lowest overall client cost through proprietary pricing models and direct market data access.

: Offering detailed consultations and cost analysis, Thirty Capital Financial ensures minimal out-of-pocket expenses and the lowest overall client cost through proprietary pricing models and direct market data access. Hedging Advisory : Focusing on interest rate hedges, the company employs proprietary technology to model, price, and value complex hedging transactions, ensuring clients receive tailored solutions that fit their specific needs.

: Focusing on interest rate hedges, the company employs proprietary technology to model, price, and value complex hedging transactions, ensuring clients receive tailored solutions that fit their specific needs. Debt Optimization : Utilizing predictive quantitative analysis, Thirty Capital Financial helps clients identify optimal transaction timings, aiding in refinancing, selling, or acquiring commercial real estate assets effectively.

: Utilizing predictive quantitative analysis, Thirty Capital Financial helps clients identify optimal transaction timings, aiding in refinancing, selling, or acquiring commercial real estate assets effectively. Educational Resources and Training: Besides offering calculators for defeasance, yield maintenance, and SOFR cap valuation, Thirty Capital Financial also provides insights, market updates, and glossaries to educate clients and the industry.

Visit the new website to learn more: ThirtyCapitalFinancial.com

About Thirty Capital Financial

Thirty Capital Financial is a leading full-service provider of debt management, hedging, and financial services to the commercial real estate industry. With over 20 years of expertise in debt optimization and capital markets, Thirty Capital Financial helps clients confidently navigate options for managing financial risk while supporting the growth of their companies.

