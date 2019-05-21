Thirty Capital™ Launches As Commercial Real Estate Technology Accelerator Focused On Bringing Practical Solutions To Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Capital, a leading commercial real estate portfolio and accelerator focused on delivering value to companies through technology-driven solutions, today announced its official public launch. Thirty Capital is founded by industry serial entrepreneur Robert J. Finlay.

From idea to market launch and beyond, Thirty Capital is a privately held company developing customer-centric software and data solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of business owners. It is a collective of innovative problem solvers and creators of entirely new markets within the tech industry. Our current and future brands address the everyday challenges of business owners.

"Thirty Capital is a digital resource of information for business owners and managers designed to provide a competitive advantage in-market," said Rob Finlay, founder and CEO, Thirty Capital. "We are commercial real estate practitioners who have designed technology to meet our own real-world challenges. As such, our solutions and educational resources are and will be used to manage and derive greater financial value from properties regardless of the end user."

The portfolio will also actively invest in distressed technology brands. The venture will be focused on purchasing and reviving failed technology.

"Whether it's a lack of market need, cash issues, team dynamics, or poor user experience, there remains a lot of useful technology in the market that simply did not find success," said Finlay. "Our internal incubator will support these struggling technologies and breathe new life into these concepts by leveraging our expertise of rebuilding successful brands."

Thirty Capital is the brainchild of industry mogul Rob Finlay, a commercial real estate veteran responsible for some of the most innovative and successful technology companies to launch in the market over the last twenty years. A complete list of portfolio brands is available on the company's website www.thirtycapital.com.

