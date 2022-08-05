Thirty Capital Launches The Academy of CRE Finance & Innovation to Bridge Gap in Education

Online Educational Platform Provides Training for New CRE Analysts and Their Employers for Evolving Roles and Skills

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Capital, a private equity firm and disruptor in commercial real estate data management and financial advisement, launched The Academy of CRE Finance & Innovation on June 9th and is accepting applications through August 15th for the fall semester which starts September 15th. The inaugural summer sessions recently concluded.

Applications for Fall 2022 Close August 15th.

Courses will be ongoing for the spring and fall semesters, with on-demand classes and additional certifications offered throughout the year. The lessons are tailored for new analysts, students, and recent graduates from worldwide economics, business, and CRE programs.

"Capital markets and the use of data analytics are changing at an incredible pace. It's imperative we train practitioners at the intersection of these hyper-technical skills in CRE and finance. The Academy exists to do just that," said Robert J. Finlay, Founder and CEO of Thirty Capital.

The Academy comprises 8–10-week certification courses in a digital learning environment. The on-demand and live-facilitated weekly classes feature rotating resident CRE executives delivering varied, relevant, and practical skill-building experiences. Course video excerpts with sample insights, as well as additional details, brochures, and enrollment applications, are available online .

Resident CRE Executive Experts Deliver Real-World Knowledge

The courses feature experts from all niches of the CRE industry to provide an immersive and engaging experience. The roster includes:

Brett Williams | President, CJC Worldwide Technologies, LLC

| President, CJC Worldwide Technologies, LLC Allison Bradshaw | Partner, LEM Capital

| Partner, LEM Capital Gregg Gerken | EVP, TD Bank Group and Head of CRE, TD Bank, N.A.

| EVP, TD Bank Group and Head of CRE, TD Bank, N.A. Matt Bertram | Founder, TermSt.

| Founder, TermSt. Leah Cuffy | Senior Research Analyst, NAA

| Senior Research Analyst, NAA Ronald Lavine | Managing Director, Meridian Capital Group

| Managing Director, Meridian Capital Group Dawn Holland | VP/Director of Asset Management, Defeasance Holding Company, LLC

| VP/Director of Asset Management, Defeasance Holding Company, LLC TJ Pathak | Executive Director, HEI Hotels & Resorts

Christopher Perry III | CEO, PrettyFluid Technologies / CTO Xchange.Loans

| CEO, PrettyFluid Technologies / CTO Xchange.Loans Kelsey Klupchak | Director of Financial Planning and Analysis

| Director of Financial Planning and Analysis Mike Jimenez | CXO & Founder, Xchange.Loans

| CXO & Founder, Xchange.Loans Pavi Ramesh | Director, Product Management - G5 - RealPage, Inc

| Director, Product Management - G5 - RealPage, Inc Scott Alper | President, CIO, Witkoff

| President, CIO, Witkoff Jason Kelley | CFO, Thirty Capital

| CFO, Thirty Capital Kim Diamond | Commercial Real Estate Finance

| Commercial Real Estate Finance Kevin Swill | CEO, Thirty Capital Financial

Jeff Lee | Managing Director, Thirty Capital

| Managing Director, Thirty Capital Anne Hollander | CEO, Lobby CRE

| CEO, Lobby CRE RJ Finlay | VP of Investments - Senior Living, Lloyd Jones

Brian Lanehart | CTO, Thirty Capital

| CTO, Thirty Capital Kevin O'Dell | Global CTO, Defiance and Tavve

The Academy is bringing on new resident experts. Executives interested in participating can reach out via the website.

Conception and Vision

Finlay conceived the Academy when he realized that Thirty Capital had to retrain new analysts. They didn't have the real-world industry experience and training out of college to flourish. There is a growing gap between the knowledge delivered in classrooms and the skills CRE professionals need to be successful and employable. Finlay created The Academy to train in-house teams as well as help the industry keep up with changing roles, technologies, and practices.

The mission of The Academy is to enhance accessibility to bespoke education for new professionals, guiding and equipping them to reach senior roles. Employers' training needs are evolving faster than colleges can update curriculums — The Academy will fluidly add new subject matter as the industry progresses.

Networking and Scholarship Opportunities

Academy Connect , an integrated benefit of the program, is available to current and former students to connect with resident executives for discussion, networking, and career opportunities. The Academy will host events to foster the development of long-lasting connections and recruiting opportunities.

The Academy is committed to providing continuing education for underrepresented professionals in or transitioning to roles in CRE. As career mobility depends on relationships, The Academy partners with student groups, industry organizations, and others to provide access for professionals whose employers do not cover the cost.

"We're committed to creating learning environments that build real-life skills in CRE. Executives and professionals in CRE teach our classes, and the coursework is directly related to challenges faced in any CRE organization," said Kevin Swill, CEO of Thirty Capital Financial.

For more information, visit: https://www.theacademyofcre.com/

Apply for enrollment and scholarships

Interested in partnering? Email the team

Thirty Capital is an incubator and accelerator of customer-centric software and data solutions in commercial real estate. The company's portfolio of brands addresses the everyday challenges of property owners, investors, and managers by delivering practical, technology-driven solutions. Thirty Capital promotes education and standardization of best practices in deploying and implementing consumable technology.

Media Contact:

Kirky Galt

[email protected]

888 337 0150

SOURCE Thirty Capital