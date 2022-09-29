Thirty-eight Olshan Attorneys Selected to Super Lawyers® 2022

Sep 29, 2022, 09:42 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that 38 attorneys across all of the firm's practices have been chosen for Super Lawyers® 2022 New York Metro list of outstanding lawyers. Twenty-eight lawyers have been named as "Super Lawyers" and ten have been named as "Rising Stars." While on average no greater than five percent of the total lawyers in each state are selected for the Super Lawyers lists, thirty-six percent of Olshan's lawyers have been selected for this honor in 2022.
Olshan would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to the 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers list:
Shareholder Activism: Steve Wolosky, Andrew Freedman, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman, Kenneth Mantel, Ron Berenblat
Corporate/Securities: Spencer Feldman, Michael Neidell, Kenneth Schlesinger, Kenneth Silverman
Real Estate: Nina Roket, Thomas Kearns, Eric Goldberg, Dov Brandstatter, Hyman Kindler, Samuel Ross
Litigation: Lori Marks-Esterman, Kyle Bisceglie, Thomas Fleming
Advertising, Marketing & Promotions: Andrew Lustigman, Safia Anand
Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring: Michael Fox, Adam Friedman, Jonathan Koevary
Intellectual Property Law: Steven Gursky, Mary Grieco
Employee Benefits: Stephen Ferszt
Insurance: Jeremy King
Tax: Warren Gleicher
And the following attorneys named to the 2022 New York Metro Rising Stars list:
Shareholder Activism: Ryan Nebel, Meagan Reda, Rebecca Van Derlaske
Litigation: Nicholas Hirst, Kerrin Klein, Joseph Weiner
Corporate/Securities: Claudia Dubón, Honghui Yu, Richard Quatrano
Real Estate Law: Melody Schor
Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country in leading peer publications, including The Legal 500 US, Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America®, Best Law Firms, and The National Law Journal.
About Olshan
Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.
