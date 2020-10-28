Thirty-five Olshan Attorneys Selected to Super Lawyers®2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that 35 of the firm's attorneys have been chosen for Super Lawyers® 2020 New York Metro. Twenty-four lawyers have been named as "Super Lawyers," nine have been named as "Rising Stars," and two selected on the Top 100: 2020 New York – Metro Super Lawyers list. While on average no greater than five percent of the total lawyers in each state are selected for the Super Lawyers lists, forty-two percent of Olshan's lawyers have been consistently selected for this honor overall.

The following Olshan attorneys have been named to the 2020 New York Metro Super Lawyers list: Steve Wolosky, Kenneth Silverman, Kenneth Schlesinger, Samuel Ross, Nina Roket, Michael Neidell, Lori Marks-Esterman, Jonathan Koevary, Jeremy King, Hyman Kindler, Thomas Kearns, Steven Gursky, Mary Grieco, Warren Gleicher, Adam Friedman, Andrew Freedman, Michael Fox, Thomas Fleming, Stephen Ferszt, Spencer Feldman, Tamara Carmichael, Kyle Bisceglie, Ron Berenblat and Safia Anand.

The following lawyers have been named to the 2020 New York Metro Rising Stars list: Honghui Yu, Joseph Weiner, Meagan Reda, Ryan Nebel, Kenneth Mantel, Kerrin Klein, Brian Fischkin, Claudia Dubón and Jason Cabico.

Additionally, Eric Goldberg and Andrew Lustigman were again included on the Top 100: 2020 New York — Metro Super Lawyers list.

"We are honored to once again have such a large representation across practices of the firm's attorneys on the Super Lawyers list, a testament to the firm's extraordinary commitment to excellence and dedication to our clients," said Thomas D. Kearns, a partner in Olshan's Real Estate Law Practice. "Olshan has a well founded reputation for leadership, value and innovation within the industries that we serve, which now more than ever are of value to our clients."

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including selection of nine of the firm's lawyers as The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 along with the selection of one lawyer to the "Ones to Watch" list; named by Legal 500 US 2020 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with five partners acknowledged, as well as recognition of the Advertising Practice and four attorneys; recognition by Chambers 2020 USA as having "Leading Lawyers" in both Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide; and named as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Contact:

Madelaine Miller Strauss

[email protected]

646.331.2691

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

Related Links

http://www.olshanlaw.com

