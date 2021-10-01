Thirty-five Olshan Attorneys Selected to Super Lawyers®2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that 35 attorneys across all of the firm's practices have been chosen for Super Lawyers® 2021 New York Metro list of outstanding lawyers. Twenty-six lawyers have been named as "Super Lawyers" and nine have been named as "Rising Stars." While on average no greater than five percent of the total lawyers in each state are selected for the Super Lawyers lists, thirty-six percent of Olshan's lawyers have been selected for this honor in 2021.

The following attorneys have been named to the 2021 New York Metro Super Lawyers list:

Shareholder Activism: Steve Wolosky, Andrew Freedman

Corporate/Securities: Ron Berenblat, Spencer Feldman, Michael Neidell, Kenneth Schlesinger, Kenneth Silverman

Real Estate: Nina Roket, Thomas Kearns, Eric Goldberg, Hyman Kindler, Samuel Ross

Litigation: Lori Marks-Esterman, Kyle Bisceglie, Thomas Fleming

Advertising, Marketing & Promotions: Andrew Lustigman, Safia Anand, Tamara Carmichael

Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring: Michael Fox, Adam Friedman, Jonathan Koevary

Intellectual Property Law: Steven Gursky, Mary Grieco

Employee Benefits: Stephen Ferszt

Insurance: Jeremy King

Tax: Warren Gleicher

The following attorneys have been named to the 2021 New York Metro Rising Stars list:

Shareholder Activism: Kenneth Mantel, Ryan Nebel, Meagan Reda, Rebecca Van Derlaske

Litigation: Nicholas Hirst, Kerrin Klein, Joseph Weiner

Corporate/Securities: Claudia Dubón, Honghui Yu

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including:

Selection by Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America's Leading Lawyers for Business as "Leading Lawyers" in four of the firm's key practice areas: Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism, Litigation: General Commercial: ( New York ), Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide, and Real Estate: Mainly Dirt ( New York ) with seven individual lawyers names as Leading Lawyers

as "Leading Lawyers" in four of the firm's key practice areas: Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism, Litigation: General Commercial: ( ), Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide, and Real Estate: Mainly Dirt ( ) with seven individual lawyers names as Leading Lawyers Selection by Legal 500 US 2021 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with eight attorneys acknowledged; acknowledgement of Advertising Practice as Top Tier along with two attorneys

as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with eight attorneys acknowledged; acknowledgement of Advertising Practice as Top Tier along with two attorneys Named a Best Law Firm 2021 by U.S. News-Best Lawyers ® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; nine of the firm's lawyers selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America © 2022 and two lawyers named to the "Ones to Watch" list

® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; nine of the firm's lawyers selected by their peers for inclusion in © 2022 and two lawyers named to the "Ones to Watch" list Honored by The National Law Journal twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and inclusion in the "NLJ 500" list

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, white collar defense & government Investigations, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Contact: Madelaine Miller Strauss [email protected] 646.331.2691

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

Related Links

http://www.olshanlaw.com

