Thirty-Five Students Win $50,000 in Scholarships through the Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACA International Education Foundation (ACAEF) awarded 35 high school and college students with a total of $50,000 in funding to further their education through the Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship program. ACA International is the leading voice of the accounts receivable management industry.

"The Loomer-Mortenson scholarship program is among ACA International's most valuable investments into the next generation of leaders. Because of the generosity of our members, deserving students can reduce the cost of college by earning good grades, working hard, and spending a little time learning about our industry and its value to the economy," said Rick Perr, chair of the ACAEF Board. "We are dedicated to empowering future industry leaders by helping them offset the cost of college through every dollar we raise."

Students employed by a company affiliated with the accounts receivable management industry or a dependent of an employee are eligible to apply for a scholarship. Winners are selected based on their cumulative grade point average and a two- to three-page essay about the value of consumer credit to the nation's economy. The program was created in the memory of ACA member Robert E. Loomer, a dedicated instructor, and ACA staff member Irvin "Dempsey" Mortenson.

The top three 2019/20 scholarships winners:

First Place - $10,000 - Klaudia Greer , Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida . Greer's parent is employed by SHERLOQ Financial in Tampa, Florida .

- , in . Greer's parent is employed by SHERLOQ Financial in . Second Place - $5,000 - Trevor Arco , Mississippi State University in Mississippi State , Mississippi . Arco's parent is employed by Optio Solutions/CrossCheck Inc., in Petaluma, California .

- , in , . Arco's parent is employed by Optio Solutions/CrossCheck Inc., in . Third Place - $3,000 - Samisha Elysee , State University of New York Oswego . Elysee's parent is employed by Sunrise Credit Services in Farmingdale, New York .

The foundation also awarded 32 scholarships of $1,000 each to:

Kelsey Baich

University of Mississippi

Parent employed by Day Knight & Associates, Ballwin, Missouri

Chapman University

Parent employed by Western Credit Union, Denver

Ball State University

Employed by Rothberg Logan & Warsco LLP, Fort Wayne, Indiana

University of Missouri

Parent employed by Pro Com Services of Illinois Inc., Springfield, Illinois

University of South Carolina – Upstate

Parent employed by Williams & Fudge Inc., Rock Hill, South Carolina

Michigan State University

Parent employed by Paramount Collection Service LLC, North Muskegon, Michigan

Radford University

Parent employed by Shelor Motor Mile/Cars Financial, Christiansburg, Virginia

University of Pennsylvania

Parent employed by MRS BPO LLC, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Pepperdine University

Parent employed by Performant Financial, Lathrop, California

Gustavus Adolphus College

Parent employed by ACA International, Minneapolis

State University of New York Geneseo

Employed by Pioneer Credit Recovery Inc., A Navient Company, Perry, New York

Wenatchee Valley Community College

Parent employed by Credit Bureau of Lewiston / Clarkston , Clarkston, Washington

University of Minnesota

Parent employed by Professional Placement Services, Milwaukee

Emory University

Parent employed by Credit Bureau Collection Services (CBCS), Columbus, Ohio

Indiana University – Bloomington

Parent employed by Municipal Collections of America, Lansing, Illinois

Avila University

Parent employed by Bessine Walterbach LLP, Kansas City, Missouri

California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo

Parent employed by Collection Bureau of America, Hayward, California

Mississippi State University

Parent employed by Tennessee Credit Management Inc., Corinth, Mississippi

Towson University

Parent employed by Peroutka, Miller, Klima & Peters, Pasadena, Maryland

Oregon State University

Parent employed by Gordon Aylworth - Tami PC, Eugene, Oregon

Baldwin Wallace University

Parent employed by American Profit Recovery, Farmington Hills, Michigan

UCLA

Parent employed by Kimball , Tirey & St. John LLP, San Diego

Baldwin Wallace University

Parent employed by Fidelity National Collections, Alliance, Ohio

University of Missouri – Columbia

Employed by FB Credit Services, Columbia, Missouri

University of Scranton

Parent employed by Advanced Recovery Systems, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

The Catholic University of America

Parent employed by Peroutka, Miller, Klima & Peters, Pasadena, Maryland

SUNY Geneseo

Parent employed by Mercantile Adjustment Bureau, LLC, Williamsville, New York

Appalachian State University

Parent employed by Sessoms & Rogers P.A., Durham, North Carolina

Pellissippi State Community College

Parent employed by Wakefield and Associates, Knoxville, Tennessee

UC Davis

Parent employed by Optio Solutions LLC, Petaluma, California

Auburn University

Parent employed by Ontario Systems, Muncie, Indiana

SUNY Empire State College

Employed by Gulf Coast Collection Bureau, Sarasota, Florida

Additional information about the ACA International Education Foundation may be obtained by visiting the following website https://www.acainternational.org/about/loomer-mortenson-scholarship

ACA International (ACA), the association of credit and collection professionals, is the largest membership organization in the accounts receivable management industry. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing tens of thousands of industry professionals. ACA produces a wide variety of products, services and publications, including educational and compliance-related information; and articulates the value of the credit and collection industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers. www.acainternational.org.

