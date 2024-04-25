Thirty Madison's Nurx and Cove partner with Talkspace to expand mental health support for more than half a million women

The leading specialty telemedicine company teams up with leading behavioral health company to broaden access to mental health treatment and therapy for women

NEW YORK , April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison , the specialty telemedicine company operating Keeps, Cove, and Nurx, today announced a partnership with Talkspace , a leading online behavioral health company, to expand comprehensive mental health offerings for more than half a million women.

Talkspace will serve as the recommended therapy partner for Thirty Madison brands Nurx , the leader in specialty, comprehensive care in women's health, and Cove , the largest virtual clinic treating migraine. Nurx and Cove, which currently offer mental health treatment focused on medication management for conditions like anxiety, depression, and more, will now connect patients with new therapy options under Talkspace, including online therapy with a dedicated, licensed provider and its self-guided app.

"Too many people experience mental health conditions and are unable to access the care they need," said Caroline Hofmann, chief business officer at Thirty Madison. "Since we began offering Nurx patients mental health treatment in 2022, we have seen consistently strong and increasing demand. There is a clear need for women to have more affordable options at their fingertips. Asynchronous care is effective and convenient, and we're excited to expand by partnering with Talkspace for therapy."

Talkspace will also connect patients to Nurx's comprehensive care options for women across reproductive and sexual health, dermatology, and more. Talkspace patients interested in migraine care can be connected to Cove: 60% of patients with migraine report being diagnosed with anxiety disorders, and 50% of patients with migraine report being diagnosed with depression.

"Thirty Madison shares our commitment to eliminating common barriers to comprehensive, high-quality care," said Natalie Cummins, chief business officer at Talkspace. "Our licensed providers can treat mental health conditions through both live virtual sessions and asynchronous messaging on our secure platform. With Nurx's comprehensive women's health offering and Cove's migraine offering, we can now provide women with whole person care and help them to become their best, healthiest selves."

The partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding access to mental health services, particularly for women who may face barriers to traditional in-person therapy. By joining forces, Thirty Madison and Talkspace aim to address the growing demand with mental health experts and asynchronous care, readily available for patients whenever they need it.

